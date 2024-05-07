Proposed Price Adjustments: Heating Costs in Sofia May See Significant Reduction

Business » ENERGY | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Proposed Price Adjustments: Heating Costs in Sofia May See Significant Reduction @Pixabay

"Toplofikatsia Sofia," the capital's heating supply company, has proposed a significant reduction in the price of thermal energy starting from July 1st. According to their application to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), the company aims to lower the price per megawatt hour to 97.78 leva without VAT, which represents a 29.11% decrease from the current rate of 137.93 BGN per megawatt hour.

Similarly, "Toplofikatsia Pleven" has submitted an application suggesting a reduction in the price of heat energy to 56.10 BGN per megawatt hour, a decrease of 42.13% compared to the current rate. However, "Toplofikatsia Burgas" has proposed an increase in price by 24.5%.

Meanwhile, "Toplofikatsia Plovdiv" has also submitted an application to EWRC regarding pricing from July 1st, but the details remain confidential. In March, the company announced an anticipated 13% change in the final price of heat energy based on their calculations.

Typically, EWRC evaluates pricing elements across all companies and applies a standardized approach, with adjustments made accordingly. A public discussion on the matter is scheduled to take place, after which EWRC will issue its final decision on heating and hot water prices by June 30th.

Tags: EWRC, heating, price, Toplofikatsia

