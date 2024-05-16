Russian Defense Ministry: 10 ATACMS Missiles Intercepted Over Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 10 long-range ATACMS missiles launched from Ukraine were intercepted and shot down over Crimea during the night. Mikhail Razvozhaev, the governor of Sevastopol, reported that debris from the intercepted missiles fell in a residential area.

Reports from Russian media indicate that the target of the missile attack was the Belbek military airport located near Sevastopol. The Defense Department alleges that Ukraine has initiated the use of the Army's Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which received approval for deployment from President Joe Biden on April 24.

On the territory of occupied Crimea near Belbek air base, a series of explosions took place. Sounds similar to the detonation of ammunition are also heard. According to Russian media, at least 20 explosions were reported.. The Russian MoD claims it shot down 10 ATACMS. pic.twitter.com/o4aFrYuIaA — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) May 15, 2024

Moscow has reported drone attacks in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions bordering Ukraine. Additionally, a fuel warehouse in the eastern Rostov region caught fire as a result of the ongoing conflict.