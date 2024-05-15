Bulgaria Raises Concerns Over Lack of Translation on Streaming Platforms

Acting Minister of Culture Nayden Todorov expressed concerns regarding certain streaming platforms operating in Bulgaria without providing Bulgarian translations, stating, "We have problems with some of the content streaming platforms that work in Bulgaria, but without Bulgarian translation." He conveyed this to journalists during his attendance at the Education, Youth, Culture, and Sports Council in Brussels.

Discussions within the EU are ongoing regarding the proliferation of these platforms. Suggestions have been made to amend European regulations, potentially requiring a portion of the revenue generated to be allocated towards the production of European content. Some ministers have emphasized the importance of including local content tailored to the regions where these platforms are active.

Todorov highlighted the challenges posed by the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in preserving cultural heritage. He remarked, "The advent of AI represents a revolution that will change the way we look at life. We must be extremely careful about the direction of its development. AI is math and it can't be good or bad, it's up to us." Todorov also addressed concerns within the creative sector regarding the implications of AI's integration and emphasized the need for reassurance.

Regarding the use of copyrighted materials in AI development, Todorov noted instances of violations of existing legislation.

In response to inquiries about the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) banning the display of the EU flag at the Eurovision final, Todorov expressed personal disagreement with the decision, stating, "It was not discussed, but for me it is a problem. After all, we are independent countries, but we are part of the EU. And there is no way his flag should not be allowed. This is my personal opinion."