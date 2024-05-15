US Threatens Aid Cut to Georgia Over Foreign Agents Act

World | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 09:19
Bulgaria: US Threatens Aid Cut to Georgia Over Foreign Agents Act

The passing of Georgia's "Foreign Agents" Act by parliament on Tuesday has prompted a warning from the United States, indicating a potential reevaluation of its relationship with the Caucasus nation and the cessation of aid. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre expressed anticipation for President Salome Zourabichvili to veto the legislation, although uncertainty remains regarding potential parliamentary actions to override it.

Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien emphasized the peril the "Foreign Agents" Act poses to Georgia's ties with the United States, as reported by Reuters. O'Brien underscored the possibility of Washington fundamentally reassessing its assistance to Tbilisi and considering sanctions against individuals involved in violent acts against protesters.

