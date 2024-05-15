US Threatens Aid Cut to Georgia Over Foreign Agents Act

The passing of Georgia's "Foreign Agents" Act by parliament on Tuesday has prompted a warning from the United States, indicating a potential reevaluation of its relationship with the Caucasus nation and the cessation of aid. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre expressed anticipation for President Salome Zourabichvili to veto the legislation, although uncertainty remains regarding potential parliamentary actions to override it.
Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien emphasized the peril the "Foreign Agents" Act poses to Georgia's ties with the United States, as reported by Reuters. O'Brien underscored the possibility of Washington fundamentally reassessing its assistance to Tbilisi and considering sanctions against individuals involved in violent acts against protesters.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are gearing up for debates in June and September, setting the stage for what promises to be a contentious face-off as they both contemplate another shot at the White House in 2024
US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are gearing up for debates in June and September, setting the stage for what promises to be a contentious face-off as they both contemplate another shot at the White House in 2024
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria