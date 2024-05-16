China's Peace Proposal for Ukraine Gains Putin's Support

Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced his support for China's proposed peace initiative aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine, as reported by Reuters. In an interview with Xinhua news agency preceding his visit to Beijing, Putin emphasized Russia's openness to dialogue and negotiations in seeking resolution to the conflict, which has endured for over two years.

Putin lauded China's approach to addressing the complexities underlying the Ukrainian crisis, acknowledging the plan and principles outlined by Chinese leader Xi Jinping last month. According to statements attributed to Putin in a Russian-language interview published on the Kremlin's website, he expressed a positive assessment of China's understanding of the crisis and its broader geopolitical ramifications.

Xi Jinping's additional principles for crisis resolution, articulated during discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, were highlighted by Putin as pragmatic and constructive steps towards transcending Cold War mentalities. Over a year ago, Beijing had unveiled a 12-point plan outlining fundamental principles for bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

The document, titled "China's Position on a Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," was released on the anniversary of the conflict's outbreak. Among its key points are respect for the sovereignty of all nations, abandonment of Cold War ideologies, cessation of hostilities, and the pursuit of peace negotiations.

Other provisions include addressing humanitarian crises, safeguarding civilians and prisoners of war, ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities, and reducing strategic risks. Additionally, the plan advocates for supporting grain exports, lifting unilateral sanctions, maintaining stable production and supply chains, and facilitating post-conflict recovery efforts.

However, US President Joe Biden expressed skepticism regarding China's peace proposal for Ukraine during an interview with ABC television. Biden cast doubt on the plan's efficacy, stating that it appeared to primarily benefit Russia, with little to offer other parties involved in the crisis.