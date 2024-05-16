China's Peace Proposal for Ukraine Gains Putin's Support

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk
Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for "reliable guarantees for Russia and Ukraine from Western countries" in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua
Ukraine has withdrawn its forces from multiple villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian troops are advancing and launching attacks on a village in a fresh offensive along the border,
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to cancel his scheduled visits to Portugal and Spain
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU