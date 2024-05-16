Current Weather Conditions: Heavy Rainfall and Cloud Cover in bulgaria

Today, several regions in the country are facing adverse weather conditions once again. The weather forecast includes a yellow code for heavy rainfall across eight regions: Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia-city, Sofia-region, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, and Smolyan. Rainfall amounts are predicted to range between 15 and 25 liters per square meter, with some areas expecting up to 30-35 liters per square meter.

Forecasters anticipate significant cloud cover throughout the day, particularly in the western half of the country, notably in Southwest Bulgaria and Central South. Rainfall is expected to be temporarily intense and substantial in these areas. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to range between 13 and 18 degrees Celsius, with the capital expecting temperatures around 13 degrees Celsius.

Wind speeds are predicted to be weak, with a moderate wind blowing from the east-southeast in Eastern Bulgaria. Cloud cover is expected to be particularly pronounced in mountainous areas. Across many mountain ranges in the western half of the country, rain is expected, transitioning to snow above approximately 2200 meters. In specific regions, such as the Rilo-Rhodope area, rainfall may be particularly heavy for a temporary period. A moderate to strong south-southwest wind is forecasted in these areas. At an altitude of 1200 meters, the maximum temperature is anticipated to be around 8 degrees Celsius, and at 2000 meters, approximately degrees Celsius.