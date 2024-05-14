Georgian Parliament Passes Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Law Amid Political Turmoil

The Georgian parliament has officially passed a controversial law on "foreign agents" today in its third and final reading, as reported by Reuters and AFP. This legislative action has stirred up a political crisis within the country.

There is anticipation that Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili might use her veto power to block the enactment of the law. However, parliament retains the authority to override the presidential veto through an additional vote.

The law on foreign agents was approved with a vote count of 84-30, despite ongoing street protests and warnings from Brussels about its potential impact on Georgia's aspirations for EU membership.

European External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano emphasized the concerns raised by EU member states regarding the approval of this law, stating that it could significantly impede Georgia's path toward European integration.