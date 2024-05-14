Georgian Parliament Passes Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Law Amid Political Turmoil

World » EU | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 16:13
Bulgaria: Georgian Parliament Passes Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Law Amid Political Turmoil

The Georgian parliament has officially passed a controversial law on "foreign agents" today in its third and final reading, as reported by Reuters and AFP. This legislative action has stirred up a political crisis within the country.

There is anticipation that Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili might use her veto power to block the enactment of the law. However, parliament retains the authority to override the presidential veto through an additional vote.

The law on foreign agents was approved with a vote count of 84-30, despite ongoing street protests and warnings from Brussels about its potential impact on Georgia's aspirations for EU membership.

European External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano emphasized the concerns raised by EU member states regarding the approval of this law, stating that it could significantly impede Georgia's path toward European integration.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Georgia, Law, European

Related Articles:

European Union Adopts Migration and Asylum Reforms Despite Resistance from Hungary and Others

|

Majority of Young Bulgarians Express Intent to Vote in European Elections

|

Radev Stresses Principles of Good Neighborliness in Response to North Macedonia's Election Outcome

|

Several Bulgarian Political Parties Finalize their Candidate Lists for the Upcoming 2-in-1 Elections

|

Impressive Performance: Bulgaria Among Top Three in European Boxing Championships Medals

|

Terrifying: Russian Jamming Attacks Leave Passenger Planes Helpless Over Europe!

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Union Adopts Migration and Asylum Reforms Despite Resistance from Hungary and Others

The new European migration and asylum pact has been ratified despite opposition from Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, with the Czech Republic, Malta, and Austria abstaining during the final vote on Tuesday

World » EU | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 15:09

German Arms Manufacturer Rheinmetall Sees 60% Profit Increase in First Quarter

On Tuesday, German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall announced a significant 60% increase in first-quarter profit. Renowned for producing military equipment such as Leopard tanks

World » EU | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 12:02

EU Extends Suspension of Duties and Quotas for Ukrainian Imports

The European Commission has decided to extend the suspension of customs duties and quotas for Ukrainian imports into the EU for another year

World » EU | May 13, 2024, Monday // 16:36

EU Nations Consider Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Spain, Ireland, and other EU nations are intending to acknowledge Palestine's statehood on May 21, as stated by Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat for foreign and security policy

World » EU | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:27

EU Agrees on Use of Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

In a pivotal decision with far-reaching implications, European Union ambassadors have reached a consensus on the management of frozen Russian assets

World » EU | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 09:03

Bulgaria Celebrates Europe Day

Today, the 9th of May, marks a significant occasion across Europe as nations come together to celebrate Europe Day

World » EU | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 08:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria