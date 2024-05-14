Putin's Reshuffle: Former Security Chief Patrushev Becomes Aide
Russian Ministry of Defense Personnel Head Detained: Investigation Underway
Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, who serves as the head of the Main Personnel Directorate within the Russian Ministry of Defense, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a criminal offense
Biden's Move: US Bans Russian Enriched Uranium Imports
The White House press office announced that US President Joe Biden has enacted legislation prohibiting the importation of enriched uranium from Russia into the United States
Alleged Hackers Use Bulgarian Server to Broadcast Moscow Parade on Latvian TV
Hackers allegedly intercepted and broadcasted a segment of the Moscow parade on May 9 through Latvian television channels using an interactive TV server located in Bulgaria
Russia is Ready if the West Wants to Fight for Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is prepared if the West chooses to engage in a conflict over Ukraine
Kharkiv Crisis: Ukrainian Defense Failures Amid Russian Advances
Recent days have witnessed significant advances by the Russian army along the border in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, with approximately 100 kilometers of Ukrainian territory reportedly seized
Putin Replaced Shoigu
According to a report from TASS, Russian President Vladimir Putin is making a change in leadership by replacing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu