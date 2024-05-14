German Arms Manufacturer Rheinmetall Sees 60% Profit Increase in First Quarter
Georgian Parliament Passes Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Law Amid Political Turmoil
The Georgian parliament has officially passed a controversial law on "foreign agents" today in its third and final reading
European Union Adopts Migration and Asylum Reforms Despite Resistance from Hungary and Others
The new European migration and asylum pact has been ratified despite opposition from Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, with the Czech Republic, Malta, and Austria abstaining during the final vote on Tuesday
EU Extends Suspension of Duties and Quotas for Ukrainian Imports
The European Commission has decided to extend the suspension of customs duties and quotas for Ukrainian imports into the EU for another year
EU Nations Consider Recognizing Palestinian Statehood
Spain, Ireland, and other EU nations are intending to acknowledge Palestine's statehood on May 21, as stated by Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat for foreign and security policy
EU Agrees on Use of Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine
In a pivotal decision with far-reaching implications, European Union ambassadors have reached a consensus on the management of frozen Russian assets
Bulgaria Celebrates Europe Day
Today, the 9th of May, marks a significant occasion across Europe as nations come together to celebrate Europe Day