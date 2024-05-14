Bulgaria: "Revival" Party Halts Ukrainian Delegation Visit to Belene NPP
Majority of Young Bulgarians Express Intent to Vote in European Elections
According to data from a Eurobarometer survey cited by the media, a majority of young Bulgarians (54 percent) indicate their intention to participate in the upcoming European Parliament elections scheduled for June 9
Bulgarian President Approves Gambling Law Amendments: Ban on Media Advertising
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has decided not to veto the proposed amendments to the Gambling Law, which include a prohibition on gambling advertisements in the media
Bulgaria's Defense Modernization: F-16 Maintenance to Stay In-House
Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov assured that the F-16 Block 70 aircraft will undergo full maintenance in Bulgaria
Bulgaria's President and PM with a Firm Stance on North Macedonia: Uphold the Treaty Commitments!
Bulgaria stands firm in its refusal to accept any statements or actions from the Republic of North Macedonia that run counter to the 2017 Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation, as well as other international agreements to which North
Including the Bulgarian Captains: The Houthis Showed the Sailors of "Galaxy Leader" for the First Time in Nearly 6 Months
Maritime.bg recently shared images on social media featuring sailors from the vessel "Galaxy Leader," which had been seized in the Red Sea
Survey: Gap Between GERB and WCC-DB Reaches 10% Before the 2-in-1 Elections
A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May