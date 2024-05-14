Majority of Young Bulgarians Express Intent to Vote in European Elections

According to data from a Eurobarometer survey cited by the media, a majority of young Bulgarians (54 percent) indicate their intention to participate in the upcoming European Parliament elections scheduled for June 9. This figure contrasts with the EU average, where 64 percent of eligible young voters express their willingness to engage in the electoral process.

In Bulgaria, 21 percent of young people state that they do not plan to vote in the European elections, while the corresponding figure for other EU countries stands at 13 percent. When questioned about their expectations from the EU, young Europeans prioritize peace and international cooperation, followed by the fight against poverty, and the protection of human rights and European values.

Approximately 25 percent of Bulgarian youth, along with their counterparts in other EU nations, believe that the EU significantly impacts their daily lives. Moreover, a significant portion, constituting 42 percent in the EU and 46 percent in Bulgaria, believe that the EU's influence extends to some extent. However, a considerable proportion of young Bulgarians (56 percent) admit to not participating in any societal activities over the past year, such as signing petitions, attending protests, or contacting politicians. Among those who did engage in such activities, the focus was primarily on advocating for human rights, equality, and environmental conservation.

Regarding online literacy in discerning misinformation, 32 percent of Bulgarian youths express confidence in their ability to distinguish between accurate and misleading information, while 45 percent believe they can do so if necessary. This contrasts with the EU average, where 28 percent feel completely secure in their online skills, and 45 percent express some level of confidence.

The survey, conducted online between April 4 and 12, garnered responses from 26,189 EU citizens aged between 15 and 30.