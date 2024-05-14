Drunk American Crashed on "Trakia" Highway in Bulgaria

An American residing in Burgas was involved in a car crash on the Trakia highway, resulting in significant damage to his vehicle. Following the incident, the driver underwent alcohol testing, which revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 2.98 per thousand, though he declined to provide a blood sample for further chemical analysis. As a result, he was detained for up to 24 hours, and his car was seized.

It's worth noting that a tragic accident occurred in Plovdiv the day before, claiming the lives of two young individuals. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on Ruski Blvd., near the intersection with 6th September Blvd. Emergency responders, including police and firefighters, promptly arrived at the scene.

Sadly, both the 21-year-old driver and a 20-year-old female passenger seated beside him were pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, a 22-year-old male and female passengers in the backseat sustained severe injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

In Bulgaria, road safety experts highlight a sobering statistic: approximately 650 individuals lose their lives each year in road accidents, with an additional 8,000 sustaining serious injuries.