Russian Ministry of Defense Personnel Head Detained: Investigation Underway

Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, who serves as the head of the Main Personnel Directorate within the Russian Ministry of Defense, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a criminal offense. The Main Military Investigation Department is currently conducting an inquiry into the matter, according to reports from TASS. Both Kuznetsov's workplace and residence have been subjected to search operations as part of the investigation.

Prior to his current role, Kuznetsov held the position of head of the 8th Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces from 2010 to 2023. This directorate is responsible for managing services related to the protection of state secrets within the Ministry of Defense, including encryption and military censorship duties. In May 2023, Kuznetsov assumed the position of head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense.