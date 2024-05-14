Bulgarian National Bank Initiates Trial Minting of 8 Million Euro Coins

Business » FINANCE | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Bank Initiates Trial Minting of 8 Million Euro Coins

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has initiated a trial minting process for 8 million euro coins, as announced by BNB Governor Dimitar Radev during a conference on the euro's introduction. Additionally, Radev stated that euro banknotes tailored to local requirements are currently undergoing printing.

Governor Radev provided further details, indicating that the total quantity of banknotes and coins required amounts to 12,300 tons, equivalent to the capacity of 620 tires.

While affirming that both the BNB and the banks are on track to fully integrate into the Eurozone by the end of the year, Radev acknowledged that there is still significant work to be done by the executive branch. He expressed concern over the impact of the political crisis, noting a loss of momentum and leadership in the accession process to the Eurozone. Radev emphasized the necessity for a sustainable pro-European political framework moving forward.

