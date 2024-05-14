Bulgarian National Bank Initiates Trial Minting of 8 Million Euro Coins
Bulgaria Will Not Fulfill the Criteria for the Euro by the June Report
According to Dimitar Radev, the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Bulgaria will not meet all the requirements for joining the Eurozone by the time the convergence report is released in June
Eurozone Doubt: Nearly Half of Bulgarians Skeptical of Standard of Living Impact
A recent national survey conducted by the Market Links agency reveals that nearly half of Bulgarians, constituting 47% of respondents, hold reservations regarding the anticipated benefits of Bulgaria's adoption of the euro
Is Bulgaria Ready to Join the Eurozone?
Bulgaria's aspirations to become the 21st member of the Eurozone have sparked discussions regarding the country's economic readiness, as well as its political and institutional preparedness
ECB Calls for Revisions to Bulgarian Euro Adoption Law: Compliance Concerns Surface
The European Central Bank (ECB) has weighed in on Bulgaria's draft Law on the adoption of the euro, signaling the need for revisions to ensure alignment with European regulations
Misinformation Surrounding Croatia's Inflation Stirs Eurozone Concerns in Bulgaria
A wave of misinformation regarding Croatia's inflation rates has sparked concerns about the potential consequences of adopting the euro in Bulgaria
