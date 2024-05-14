Biden's Move: US Bans Russian Enriched Uranium Imports

The White House press office announced that US President Joe Biden has enacted legislation prohibiting the importation of enriched uranium from Russia into the United States. This move, as noted by Reuters, is part of Washington's ongoing efforts to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, particularly regarding the invasion of Ukraine.

The ban on importing Russian enriched uranium for use in nuclear power plants will take effect approximately 90 days from now. However, exceptions may be granted by the US Department of Energy in cases where there are supply shortages. Currently, around 24 percent of the enriched uranium utilized by US nuclear power facilities originates from Moscow.

The legislation signed by Biden on Monday specifically prohibits the importation of unirradiated, low-enriched uranium produced either within the Russian Federation or by a Russian company, according to the announcement.

