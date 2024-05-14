US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Surprise Visit to Kyiv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unexpected visit to Kyiv early this morning. This marks his fourth trip to Ukraine since the commencement of the war. Blinken arrived in the Ukrainian capital via train from Poland.

The impromptu visit is designed to demonstrate the United States' solidarity with Ukraine, which is currently facing significant Russian assaults along its northeastern border. A US official, quoted by Reuteres, stated that Blinken aims to convey a robust message of support to the Ukrainian people during this challenging period.

Furthermore, the official mentioned that artillery, ATACMS long-range missiles, and air defense interceptors, which were authorized by US President Joe Biden on April 24, are now being supplied to Ukrainian forces.

During his visit, Blinken plans to reassure Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, about the ongoing support from the United States. Additionally, he will deliver a speech outlining the future prospects for Ukraine, as indicated by the US representative.