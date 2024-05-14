US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Surprise Visit to Kyiv
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Rear Support for Ukraine: Estonia Weighs Troop Deployment
The Estonian government is actively considering the deployment of troops to western Ukraine for rear support roles, aiming to alleviate Ukrainian forces from non-direct combat duties and enable them to focus on frontline engagements
Ukrainian Military Commander Replaced in Kharkiv Defense
The military commander in charge of defending the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has been replaced amid the Russian offensive
Losses Mount: Fatalities in Belgorod, Kharkiv Villages Captured
At least 15 fatalities and 20 injuries were reported after a residential building in Russia's Belgorod collapsed, with the cause still being unclear
On the Brink: Ukraine's Battle Against Russian Incursions in Kharkiv
Heavy fighting has erupted across the entire front line in Ukraine, as announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a late-night address
Ukraine Thwarts Russian Border Breach Attempt: Governor Reports Intensified Shelling in Kharkiv Region
Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces attempted to breach the border with Ukraine using sabotage groups
Ukraine-Russia Drone Clash: Arms Delivery Urgency, HIMARS From Germany
Russian air defenses have successfully intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones flying over Russian territory