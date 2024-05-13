Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Western Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Western Bulgaria @Pexels

Today, heavy rainfall is expected in several regions, including Sofia-city, as a yellow weather warning has been issued. Cloud cover will persist throughout the day, with brief but intense precipitation anticipated in Western Bulgaria, particularly in areas like Sofia-city, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Smolyan, Blagoevgrad, and Pazardzhik. Conversely, Eastern Bulgaria will experience lighter rainfall. Temperatures across the country are expected to range from 16 to 21°C, with Sofia hovering around 17°C.

In mountainous regions, skies will be predominantly cloudy, with the possibility of cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds. Temperatures at elevations of 1200 meters are projected to reach approximately 10°C, while at 2000 meters, they will be around 3°C. Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will also be prevalent, although precipitation is unlikely. Maximum temperatures in this region are forecasted to range from 16 to 18°C, while the sea temperature will be between 15° and 16°C.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, rain, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Will Not Fulfill the Criteria for the Euro by the June Report

|

Drunk American Crashed on "Trakia" Highway in Bulgaria

|

Road Safety Crisis in Bulgaria with 650 Killed and 8,000 Injured in 1 Year: Experts Call for Action

|

Pristine Bulgarian Coastline: 23 Beaches Receive 'Blue Flag' Honors

|

Bulgaria's Defense Modernization: F-16 Maintenance to Stay In-House

|

Nursing Shortage Halts Pediatric Heart Surgeries in Bulgaria!

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds, Rain, and Mountain Snowfall

On May 13th, the weather is expected to be predominantly cloudy across the country

Society » Environment | May 13, 2024, Monday // 08:13

Solar Fury: The Geomagnetic Storm of 2024

A potent geomagnetic storm, the most formidable in two decades, has struck, instigated by successive coronal mass ejections from the Sun

Society » Environment | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 08:55

Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Sunny Spells and Occasional Rain

On May 11, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with heavier cloud cover anticipated in the East and South during the morning hours

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Sunshine and Rising Temperatures Ahead

According to Professor Georgi Rachev, a Bulgarian climatologist speaking on bTV, Bulgaria can expect an abundance of sunshine with no rainfall until Sunday afternoon

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Clouds Across the Country

As Bulgarians gear up for the day ahead, weather forecasts paint a picture of mixed conditions across the country for May 10

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 08:30

Weather in Bulgaria: More Showers and Thunderstorms

May 9 brings a mixed bag of atmospheric phenomena, with isolated rain showers dominating the western regions and the looming possibility of thunderstorms in the southwest

Society » Environment | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 08:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria