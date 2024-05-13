Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Western Bulgaria

Today, heavy rainfall is expected in several regions, including Sofia-city, as a yellow weather warning has been issued. Cloud cover will persist throughout the day, with brief but intense precipitation anticipated in Western Bulgaria, particularly in areas like Sofia-city, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Smolyan, Blagoevgrad, and Pazardzhik. Conversely, Eastern Bulgaria will experience lighter rainfall. Temperatures across the country are expected to range from 16 to 21°C, with Sofia hovering around 17°C.

In mountainous regions, skies will be predominantly cloudy, with the possibility of cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds. Temperatures at elevations of 1200 meters are projected to reach approximately 10°C, while at 2000 meters, they will be around 3°C. Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will also be prevalent, although precipitation is unlikely. Maximum temperatures in this region are forecasted to range from 16 to 18°C, while the sea temperature will be between 15° and 16°C.