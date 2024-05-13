Serbia Expresses Solidarity with Ukraine but Remains Neutral on Russian Sanctions

Russia is Ready if the West Wants to Fight for Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is prepared if the West chooses to engage in a conflict over Ukraine
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia has urged the country's politicians, particularly elected state officials, to exercise caution in adhering to the Prespa Treaty signed with Greece in 2018, which altered the country's name and secured NAT
The newly inaugurated President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, upheld her campaign pledge during the swearing-in ceremony by refraining from using "North" in the country's name
After a decisive electoral triumph, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, representing VMRO-DPMNE, clinched victory in the second round of North Macedonia's presidential election
The Serbian capital of Belgrade welcomes a significant diplomatic guest as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a pivotal visit, marking the second leg of his European tour.
The presidential election landscape in North Macedonia is poised for a runoff between Gordana Siljanovska, representing VMRO-DPMNE, and Stevo Pendarovski, backed by SDSM
A damning report from the US State Department has unveiled a troubling reality of systematic racial and ethnic violence and discrimination against Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU