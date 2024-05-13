Bulgarian President Approves Gambling Law Amendments: Ban on Media Advertising

Politics | May 13, 2024, Monday // 17:56
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Approves Gambling Law Amendments: Ban on Media Advertising @Wikimedia Commons

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has decided not to veto the proposed amendments to the Gambling Law, which include a prohibition on gambling advertisements in the media. The official announcement regarding the law's promulgation in tomorrow's issue of the State Gazette has been made available on the newspaper's website.

Previously, President Radev had indicated that he was deliberating on the changes to the Gambling Law and was awaiting input from his advisors before making a final decision.

The prohibition on gambling advertisements in the media was approved by a significant majority of deputies during the final session of the 49th National Assembly. Despite objections raised by various media outlets, gambling operators, sports clubs, and other businesses between the readings, the amendments were endorsed. Some stakeholders argued against the ban, suggesting that public discussion should precede its adoption.

The initiative for the amendments originated from GERB and DPS, and it was introduced unexpectedly during the last days of the 49th National Assembly by Yordan Tsonev (DPS) and Temenuzka Petkova (GERB). The bill swiftly progressed through the legislative process, passing its first reading in the budget committee and subsequently receiving approval in the plenary session. An extraordinary meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance was convened to facilitate the voting on the amendments before the deputies commenced their pre-election recess.

A similar proposal from "Revival" had been submitted to parliament in early April, advocating for a ban on gambling advertising. However, this earlier attempt was rejected with the votes of GERB, DPS, and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria."

