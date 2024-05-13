EU Extends Suspension of Duties and Quotas for Ukrainian Imports

World » EU | May 13, 2024, Monday // 16:36
Bulgaria: EU Extends Suspension of Duties and Quotas for Ukrainian Imports @Pixabay

The European Commission has decided to extend the suspension of customs duties and quotas for Ukrainian imports into the EU for another year, following approval from the Council of the EU and the European Parliament. This extension comes after the measures were introduced in 2022 as part of the EU's support for Ukraine's economy by granting it access to the EU's single market. The decision to extend these measures underscores the EU's commitment to providing ongoing assistance to Ukraine during this period.

The autonomous trade measures, which were initially introduced in 2022, have been extended to ensure continued support for Ukraine's economy. These measures are aimed at facilitating trade between Ukraine and the EU by eliminating customs duties and quotas on Ukrainian imports. Additionally, the measures include a strengthened protection mechanism to safeguard EU countries affected by imports. This mechanism enables swift responses to be taken in the event of significant disruptions in the EU's common market or in the markets of individual EU member states.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian imports, EU, duties, quotas

Related Articles:

EU Nations Consider Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Spain, Ireland, and other EU nations are intending to acknowledge Palestine's statehood on May 21, as stated by Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat for foreign and security policy

World » EU | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:27

Eurostat Report: Bulgaria Among Few EU States Witnessing Coffee Price Hike in 2024

In March 2024, the annual increase in the consumer price of coffee in the EU decelerated to 1%, a notable slowdown compared to March 2023, when it surged by 13.5%

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:04

Bulgarian PM Glavchev: No Further Concessions to North Macedonia on EU Path

Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to European Union (EU) requirements in response to the recent election outcomes in the Republic of North Macedonia.

Politics | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 12:53

EU Agrees on Use of Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

In a pivotal decision with far-reaching implications, European Union ambassadors have reached a consensus on the management of frozen Russian assets

World » EU | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 09:03

Germany Urges Swift EU Accession for Western Balkan Countries

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has issued a compelling call for the expedited integration of candidate countries from the Western Balkans into the European Union

World » EU | April 29, 2024, Monday // 12:46

European Parliament Passes Law to Restrict Cash Payments to €10,000

The European Parliament has voted to impose a €10,000 limit on cash payments within the European Union

World » EU | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Nations Consider Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Spain, Ireland, and other EU nations are intending to acknowledge Palestine's statehood on May 21, as stated by Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat for foreign and security policy

World » EU | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:27

EU Agrees on Use of Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

In a pivotal decision with far-reaching implications, European Union ambassadors have reached a consensus on the management of frozen Russian assets

World » EU | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 09:03

Bulgaria Celebrates Europe Day

Today, the 9th of May, marks a significant occasion across Europe as nations come together to celebrate Europe Day

World » EU | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 08:28

May 8th: Europe Marks Victory Day Over Nazi Germany

Across Europe, May 8th is celebrated as Victory Day, commemorating the Allied triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II

World » EU | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 14:37

Sweden Ready for Eurovision Despite Protests and Security Measures

Swedish police assure that Eurovision fans need not be concerned about safety despite heightened tensions due to recent conflict in Gaza

World » EU | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 13:28

Bulgaria Absent from Eurovision 2024 as Competition Kicks Off

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 commenced with a grand opening ceremony in the picturesque Swedish city of Malmö, marking the start of the highly anticipated music extravaganza

World » EU | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria