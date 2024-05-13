EU Extends Suspension of Duties and Quotas for Ukrainian Imports

The European Commission has decided to extend the suspension of customs duties and quotas for Ukrainian imports into the EU for another year, following approval from the Council of the EU and the European Parliament. This extension comes after the measures were introduced in 2022 as part of the EU's support for Ukraine's economy by granting it access to the EU's single market. The decision to extend these measures underscores the EU's commitment to providing ongoing assistance to Ukraine during this period.

The autonomous trade measures, which were initially introduced in 2022, have been extended to ensure continued support for Ukraine's economy. These measures are aimed at facilitating trade between Ukraine and the EU by eliminating customs duties and quotas on Ukrainian imports. Additionally, the measures include a strengthened protection mechanism to safeguard EU countries affected by imports. This mechanism enables swift responses to be taken in the event of significant disruptions in the EU's common market or in the markets of individual EU member states.