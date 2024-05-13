Israeli Military Advances in Gaza Despite International Pressure

The Israeli military is moving further into northern Gaza despite increasing international pressure to stop the ground operation. Israel's objective is to reclaim an area where it previously claimed victory over Hamas several months ago.

Simultaneously, Israeli tanks and troops are entering the southern part of the enclave via a highway toward Rafah. This area is home to 1.3 million residents, representing more than half of Gaza's population of approximately 2.3 million people.

The Israeli government insists that such a military offensive is necessary to defeat the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas. Israeli Foreign Minister Yoav Gallant has provided detailed information to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the military operation in Rafah and the seizure of the nearby border crossing with Egypt to secure it.

Hamas has capitalized on the security vacuum to regroup its forces, as reported by the Associated Press.

Secretary of State Blinken has issued his strongest criticism of Israel since the conflict began. He warns that a major operation in Rafah could lead to chaos and anarchy without effectively eliminating Hamas. According to Blinken, Israel lacks a reliable plan to protect the civilians who have sought refuge in Rafah.

Approximately 300,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee the city for the second time, seeking safety from the escalating violence.