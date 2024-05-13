Pristine Bulgarian Coastline: 23 Beaches Receive 'Blue Flag' Honors

Bulgaria's Defense Modernization: F-16 Maintenance to Stay In-House
Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov assured that the F-16 Block 70 aircraft will undergo full maintenance in Bulgaria
The "Blue Flag" program's international jury has recognized the excellence of 23 Bulgarian beaches and the Marina "Dinevi" by awarding them with the prestigious certificate. This recognition is granted based on various criteria, including water quality, environmental education, safety measures, and the availability of services and facilities.
This year, over 5,000 beaches across 51 countries have received the "Blue Flag" certification, as reported by the Bulgarian organization "Sin Flag". Among the distinguished beaches in Bulgaria are Arkutino, Duni South, Duni, Sozopol Harmanite, Sozopol Central, camping "Chernomorets", Pomorie East, Nessebar South, Sunny Beach South, Sunny Beach Central, Sunny Beach North, Saint Vlas Central, Saint Vlas New Beach, Saint Vlas East, Obzor Central, White South, "Chernomorets" Hut, Sunny Day, Golden Sands, Kranevo North, Albena, and White Lagoon.
The seaside resorts of Bulgaria are facing an urgent shortage of lifeguards and medical personnel, exacerbated by new regulations mandating a higher presence of medical specialists at rescue stations
Ryanair has announced plans to base its fourth aircraft at Sofia Airport and introduce flights to five new destinations this summer season
Passengers can now book tickets for attractions, museums, tours, sports matches, live events and theater performances through the Wizz Air website and app
It's that time of year when the sun rises earlier, the days are warmer, and the desire for rest and adventure calls more and more often
In a significant stride towards enhancing connectivity between Turkey and Bulgaria, the launch of direct flights between Istanbul and Sofia marks a milestone in air travel
In March, there was a significant uptick in Bulgarians traveling abroad, marking a 19.1% increase from the previous year, amounting to 679.1 thousand trips
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU