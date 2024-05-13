Pristine Bulgarian Coastline: 23 Beaches Receive 'Blue Flag' Honors

Business » TOURISM | May 13, 2024, Monday // 16:27
The "Blue Flag" program's international jury has recognized the excellence of 23 Bulgarian beaches and the Marina "Dinevi" by awarding them with the prestigious certificate. This recognition is granted based on various criteria, including water quality, environmental education, safety measures, and the availability of services and facilities.

This year, over 5,000 beaches across 51 countries have received the "Blue Flag" certification, as reported by the Bulgarian organization "Sin Flag". Among the distinguished beaches in Bulgaria are Arkutino, Duni South, Duni, Sozopol Harmanite, Sozopol Central, camping "Chernomorets", Pomorie East, Nessebar South, Sunny Beach South, Sunny Beach Central, Sunny Beach North, Saint Vlas Central, Saint Vlas New Beach, Saint Vlas East, Obzor Central, White South, "Chernomorets" Hut, Sunny Day, Golden Sands, Kranevo North, Albena, and White Lagoon.

