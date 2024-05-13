Bulgaria's Defense Modernization: F-16 Maintenance to Stay In-House

Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov assured that the F-16 Block 70 aircraft will undergo full maintenance in Bulgaria, eliminating the need for them to be sent abroad. This decision aims to introduce new technologies into the "Avionams" for aircraft maintenance, thereby saving costs and developing the necessary expertise locally. Zapryanov made these remarks during a seminar focused on innovations within the Bulgarian defense industry, as reported by BTA.

The objective is for the "Avionams" military repair plant to establish fundamental national capabilities for maintaining the F-16 fighters purchased from the United States. Additionally, Zapryanov highlighted that the Stryker combat vehicles, which are set to be acquired for the infantry, will also undergo maintenance in Bulgaria.