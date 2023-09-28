Alleged Hackers Use Bulgarian Server to Broadcast Moscow Parade on Latvian TV

World » RUSSIA | May 13, 2024, Monday // 16:15
Bulgaria: Alleged Hackers Use Bulgarian Server to Broadcast Moscow Parade on Latvian TV

Hackers allegedly intercepted and broadcasted a segment of the Moscow parade on May 9 through Latvian television channels using an interactive TV server located in Bulgaria, according to reports from local media outlets. The server in question belongs to the infrastructure of Balticom, a telecom company based outside of Latvia. Due to this breach, the company lost control over the content being transmitted. The footage from the parade, deemed by the country as Russian propaganda, reached a minority of subscribers, estimated to be no more than 5%. However, it remains unclear how the server in Bulgaria was compromised, and there is no indication as to which company operates it.

This incident follows a similar occurrence on April 17, when hackers conducted a 20-minute attack featuring Russian propaganda songs and videos on the Tet platform, which broadcasts the Ukrainian channel Freedom.

