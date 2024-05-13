Russia is Ready if the West Wants to Fight for Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | May 13, 2024, Monday // 14:41
Bulgaria: Russia is Ready if the West Wants to Fight for Ukraine @Wikimedia Commons

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is prepared if the West chooses to engage in a conflict over Ukraine. Lavrov made these remarks during a parliamentary hearing discussing the formation of the new government.

Lavrov emphasized that if Western nations opt to enter the conflict directly, Russia is prepared to respond accordingly. These comments come amid heightened tensions between Russia and NATO, particularly after French President Emmanuel Macron hinted at the possibility of deploying Western troops to the region.

The Kremlin has issued stern warnings regarding the potential consequences of NATO intervention in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that such actions could escalate into a global conflict, even suggesting the risk of World War III.

Lavrov further criticized the upcoming peace talks scheduled for June in Switzerland, noting Russia's exclusion from the negotiations. He likened this situation to being reprimanded in one's absence, asserting that such treatment is unacceptable, particularly toward Russia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lavrov, West, Ukraine, Russia

Related Articles:

Serbia Expresses Solidarity with Ukraine but Remains Neutral on Russian Sanctions

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed solidarity with Ukraine during talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Belgrade

World » Southeast Europe | May 13, 2024, Monday // 18:05

Ukrainian Military Commander Replaced in Kharkiv Defense

The military commander in charge of defending the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has been replaced amid the Russian offensive

World » Ukraine | May 13, 2024, Monday // 14:31

Kharkiv Crisis: Ukrainian Defense Failures Amid Russian Advances

Recent days have witnessed significant advances by the Russian army along the border in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, with approximately 100 kilometers of Ukrainian territory reportedly seized

World » Russia | May 13, 2024, Monday // 10:31

Losses Mount: Fatalities in Belgorod, Kharkiv Villages Captured

At least 15 fatalities and 20 injuries were reported after a residential building in Russia's Belgorod collapsed, with the cause still being unclear

World » Ukraine | May 13, 2024, Monday // 09:33

Ukraine Thwarts Russian Border Breach Attempt: Governor Reports Intensified Shelling in Kharkiv Region

Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces attempted to breach the border with Ukraine using sabotage groups

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2024, Friday // 13:21

Ukraine-Russia Drone Clash: Arms Delivery Urgency, HIMARS From Germany

Russian air defenses have successfully intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones flying over Russian territory

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2024, Friday // 10:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Alleged Hackers Use Bulgarian Server to Broadcast Moscow Parade on Latvian TV

Hackers allegedly intercepted and broadcasted a segment of the Moscow parade on May 9 through Latvian television channels using an interactive TV server located in Bulgaria

World » Russia | May 13, 2024, Monday // 16:15

Kharkiv Crisis: Ukrainian Defense Failures Amid Russian Advances

Recent days have witnessed significant advances by the Russian army along the border in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, with approximately 100 kilometers of Ukrainian territory reportedly seized

World » Russia | May 13, 2024, Monday // 10:31

Putin Replaced Shoigu

According to a report from TASS, Russian President Vladimir Putin is making a change in leadership by replacing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

World » Russia | May 13, 2024, Monday // 08:50

Putin Attends Victory Day Parade with 1,000 Veterans of the War with Ukraine

As Russia commemorated Victory Day, President Vladimir Putin presided over the annual military parade on Red Square in Moscow

World » Russia | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 17:09

Putin Agrees to Withdraw Russian Troops from Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to withdraw Russian troops and border guards from various parts of Armenia

World » Russia | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 16:04

Russia's Putin Asserts Nuclear Drills Are Routine, Belarus to Join

Following Russia's announcement of an upcoming military exercise involving tactical nuclear weapons, President Vladimir Putin asserted that there was nothing out of the ordinary about the drills

World » Russia | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 14:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria