Serbia Expresses Solidarity with Ukraine but Remains Neutral on Russian Sanctions
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed solidarity with Ukraine during talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Belgrade
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Hackers allegedly intercepted and broadcasted a segment of the Moscow parade on May 9 through Latvian television channels using an interactive TV server located in Bulgaria
Recent days have witnessed significant advances by the Russian army along the border in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, with approximately 100 kilometers of Ukrainian territory reportedly seized
According to a report from TASS, Russian President Vladimir Putin is making a change in leadership by replacing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
As Russia commemorated Victory Day, President Vladimir Putin presided over the annual military parade on Red Square in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to withdraw Russian troops and border guards from various parts of Armenia
Following Russia's announcement of an upcoming military exercise involving tactical nuclear weapons, President Vladimir Putin asserted that there was nothing out of the ordinary about the drills
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU