Grand Reopening: Central Halls in Sofia Set to Welcome Visitors

Business | May 13, 2024, Monday // 14:34
Grand Reopening: Central Halls in Sofia Set to Welcome Visitors

The Central Halls in Sofia (Tsentralni Hali) are set to reopen on May 23 following extensive renovations and restoration efforts led by Kaufland Bulgaria. With an investment exceeding BGN 50 million, the project aimed to preserve the building's original appearance and functions, aligning closely with recommendations from the National Institute for Immovable Cultural Heritage and the Ministry of Culture.

Once reopened, the revitalized "Covered Market" will welcome customers daily from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., offering a wide array of nearly 15,000 quality and affordable goods, predominantly sourced from Bulgarian suppliers and manufacturers. Over 170 Bulgarian suppliers, spanning various categories such as meat, fish, dairy products, bread, and fruits and vegetables, will showcase their offerings within the Central Halls.

Spread across an area of approximately 4 decares, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the full splendor of the historic building, originally designed by architect Naum Torbov in 1908. Immersed in over a century of cultural heritage, shoppers can explore the iconic steel structure while perusing goods.

The basement level of the building has been transformed into a space to showcase the archaeological heritage of Ancient Serdika, in collaboration with specialists from the Regional History Museum - Sofia. Visitors can freely explore remnants of the protective wall of Ulpia Serdika and the Roman bath, discovered in 2000, without any obligation to make a purchase.

Additionally, the Central Halls will offer a cozy environment for daytime or evening gatherings. Adjacent to Greenwich Junior, one of the country's largest children's bookstores, visitors can enjoy a meeting area featuring delectable treats.

To enhance customer convenience, the renovated parking lot adjacent to the Central Halls will offer 69 parking spaces exclusively for patrons of the commercial establishments within the building.

