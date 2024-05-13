Ukrainian Military Commander Replaced in Kharkiv Defense

World » UKRAINE | May 13, 2024, Monday // 14:31
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Military Commander Replaced in Kharkiv Defense

The military commander in charge of defending the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has been replaced amid the Russian offensive, as announced today by a spokesperson for the Ukrainian ground forces, as reported by Reuters.

The Operational-Strategic Military Group "Khortytsia" informed RBC-Ukraine media that the decision to appoint Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the position was finalized on May 11. However, no additional details regarding the change were disclosed.

Russian forces initiated an offensive towards the borders of the region in the early hours of May 10, according to Reuters' report.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kharkuv, Ukraine, defense

Related Articles:

Serbia Expresses Solidarity with Ukraine but Remains Neutral on Russian Sanctions

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed solidarity with Ukraine during talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Belgrade

World » Southeast Europe | May 13, 2024, Monday // 18:05

Bulgaria's Defense Modernization: F-16 Maintenance to Stay In-House

Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov assured that the F-16 Block 70 aircraft will undergo full maintenance in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | May 13, 2024, Monday // 16:19

Russia is Ready if the West Wants to Fight for Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is prepared if the West chooses to engage in a conflict over Ukraine

World » Russia | May 13, 2024, Monday // 14:41

Kharkiv Crisis: Ukrainian Defense Failures Amid Russian Advances

Recent days have witnessed significant advances by the Russian army along the border in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, with approximately 100 kilometers of Ukrainian territory reportedly seized

World » Russia | May 13, 2024, Monday // 10:31

Losses Mount: Fatalities in Belgorod, Kharkiv Villages Captured

At least 15 fatalities and 20 injuries were reported after a residential building in Russia's Belgorod collapsed, with the cause still being unclear

World » Ukraine | May 13, 2024, Monday // 09:33

Ukraine Thwarts Russian Border Breach Attempt: Governor Reports Intensified Shelling in Kharkiv Region

Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces attempted to breach the border with Ukraine using sabotage groups

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2024, Friday // 13:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Losses Mount: Fatalities in Belgorod, Kharkiv Villages Captured

At least 15 fatalities and 20 injuries were reported after a residential building in Russia's Belgorod collapsed, with the cause still being unclear

World » Ukraine | May 13, 2024, Monday // 09:33

On the Brink: Ukraine's Battle Against Russian Incursions in Kharkiv

Heavy fighting has erupted across the entire front line in Ukraine, as announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a late-night address

World » Ukraine | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 09:02

Ukraine Thwarts Russian Border Breach Attempt: Governor Reports Intensified Shelling in Kharkiv Region

Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces attempted to breach the border with Ukraine using sabotage groups

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2024, Friday // 13:21

Ukraine-Russia Drone Clash: Arms Delivery Urgency, HIMARS From Germany

Russian air defenses have successfully intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones flying over Russian territory

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2024, Friday // 10:18

Assassination Scheme Against Zelensky Uncovered by Ukraine

Ukraine has uncovered a meticulously planned assassination attempt against President Volodymyr Zelensky, with ties pointing directly to Russian involvement

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2024, Friday // 09:20

Russian Oil Base Near Black Sea Targeted by Ukrainian Armed Forces; 8 Injured in Shelling of Belgorod Region

Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian oil base near the Black Sea and shelled the Belgorod region, resulting in eight people sustaining injuries

World » Ukraine | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 11:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria