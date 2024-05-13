Ukrainian Military Commander Replaced in Kharkiv Defense

The military commander in charge of defending the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has been replaced amid the Russian offensive, as announced today by a spokesperson for the Ukrainian ground forces, as reported by Reuters.

The Operational-Strategic Military Group "Khortytsia" informed RBC-Ukraine media that the decision to appoint Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the position was finalized on May 11. However, no additional details regarding the change were disclosed.

Russian forces initiated an offensive towards the borders of the region in the early hours of May 10, according to Reuters' report.