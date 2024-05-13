Ukrainian Military Commander Replaced in Kharkiv Defense

Serbia Expresses Solidarity with Ukraine but Remains Neutral on Russian Sanctions
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed solidarity with Ukraine during talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Belgrade
At least 15 fatalities and 20 injuries were reported after a residential building in Russia's Belgorod collapsed, with the cause still being unclear
Heavy fighting has erupted across the entire front line in Ukraine, as announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a late-night address
Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces attempted to breach the border with Ukraine using sabotage groups
Russian air defenses have successfully intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones flying over Russian territory
Ukraine has uncovered a meticulously planned assassination attempt against President Volodymyr Zelensky, with ties pointing directly to Russian involvement
Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian oil base near the Black Sea and shelled the Belgorod region, resulting in eight people sustaining injuries
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU