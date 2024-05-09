Upholding Agreements: North Macedonia's Foreign Affairs Ministry Emphasizes Treaty Compliance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia has urged the country's politicians, particularly elected state officials, to exercise caution in adhering to the Prespa Treaty signed with Greece in 2018, which altered the country's name and secured NATO membership.

The cautionary statement follows the inauguration of newly elected president Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, who referred to her country as Macedonia instead of North Macedonia. Throughout her election campaign, Siljanovska reiterated her stance on omitting the qualifier "north" from the state's name. The Greek ambassador exited the parliamentary chamber during the swearing-in ceremony in response.

In a communication from North Macedonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Minister Bujar Osmani, the country reaffirms its steadfast commitment to adhering unequivocally to constitutional provisions and all internationally undertaken obligations, including full compliance with the Strategic Partnership Agreement between North Macedonia and Greece.

The message underscores the significant political dialogue developed between the two neighboring countries over the past seven years, resulting in a substantial increase in economic cooperation and the cultivation of positive people-to-people relations. These advancements culminated in North Macedonia's NATO membership, initiation of negotiations with the European Union, and elevation of the Strategic Partnership to a Strategic Dialogue with the United States. Upholding the country's Euro-Atlantic trajectory is deemed a critical strategic interest vital for long-term security and stability.

Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Gordana Siljanovska's actions as a clear violation of the Prespa Treaty. Additionally, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel cautioned North Macedonia to honor the Prespa Treaty.

Earlier today, President Rumen Radev and Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed Bulgaria's official stance, emphasizing that Bulgaria does not endorse statements or conduct conflicting with the 2017 Friendship, Good-Neighborhood, and Cooperation Treaty and other international agreements signed by North Macedonia. Bulgaria has consistently reiterated its position that treaties must be upheld and implemented.