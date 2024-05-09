Upholding Agreements: North Macedonia's Foreign Affairs Ministry Emphasizes Treaty Compliance

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 13, 2024, Monday // 12:31
Bulgaria: Upholding Agreements: North Macedonia's Foreign Affairs Ministry Emphasizes Treaty Compliance @Pixabay

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia has urged the country's politicians, particularly elected state officials, to exercise caution in adhering to the Prespa Treaty signed with Greece in 2018, which altered the country's name and secured NATO membership.

The cautionary statement follows the inauguration of newly elected president Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, who referred to her country as Macedonia instead of North Macedonia. Throughout her election campaign, Siljanovska reiterated her stance on omitting the qualifier "north" from the state's name. The Greek ambassador exited the parliamentary chamber during the swearing-in ceremony in response.

In a communication from North Macedonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Minister Bujar Osmani, the country reaffirms its steadfast commitment to adhering unequivocally to constitutional provisions and all internationally undertaken obligations, including full compliance with the Strategic Partnership Agreement between North Macedonia and Greece.

The message underscores the significant political dialogue developed between the two neighboring countries over the past seven years, resulting in a substantial increase in economic cooperation and the cultivation of positive people-to-people relations. These advancements culminated in North Macedonia's NATO membership, initiation of negotiations with the European Union, and elevation of the Strategic Partnership to a Strategic Dialogue with the United States. Upholding the country's Euro-Atlantic trajectory is deemed a critical strategic interest vital for long-term security and stability.

Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Gordana Siljanovska's actions as a clear violation of the Prespa Treaty. Additionally, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel cautioned North Macedonia to honor the Prespa Treaty.

Earlier today, President Rumen Radev and Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed Bulgaria's official stance, emphasizing that Bulgaria does not endorse statements or conduct conflicting with the 2017 Friendship, Good-Neighborhood, and Cooperation Treaty and other international agreements signed by North Macedonia. Bulgaria has consistently reiterated its position that treaties must be upheld and implemented.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Prespa Treaty, north macedonia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, compliance

Related Articles:

Bulgarian PM Glavchev: No Further Concessions to North Macedonia on EU Path

Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to European Union (EU) requirements in response to the recent election outcomes in the Republic of North Macedonia.

Politics | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 12:53

Radev Stresses Principles of Good Neighborliness in Response to North Macedonia's Election Outcome

Following the victory of Gordana Siljanovska Davkova from VMRO-DPMNE in North Macedonia's presidential elections, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev reaffirmed his support for the European integration of North Macedonia

Politics | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 11:10

Nationalist Victory in North Macedonia's Elections Signals Trouble for Bulgaria

Recent developments in North Macedonia suggest a further decline in relations with Bulgaria, with the presidential elections serving as a litmus test for the sentiment towards Bulgaria within the country.

Novinite Insider » Opinions | May 4, 2024, Saturday // 11:00

Presidential Runoff Looms in North Macedonia as Siljanovska and Pendarovski Advance

The presidential election landscape in North Macedonia is poised for a runoff between Gordana Siljanovska, representing VMRO-DPMNE, and Stevo Pendarovski, backed by SDSM

World » Southeast Europe | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:24

US State Department Report: Discrimination Against Bulgarians in North Macedonia Exposed

A damning report from the US State Department has unveiled a troubling reality of systematic racial and ethnic violence and discrimination against Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:15

VMRO-DPMNE Proposes Delay on Bulgarian Inclusion in North Macedonia Constitution

Amidst the political fervor preceding the upcoming parliamentary elections in North Macedonia on May 8, VMRO-DPMNE, the main opposition party, has proposed a postponement of constitutional changes regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians

World » Southeast Europe | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:03
More from Southeast Europe

Serbia Expresses Solidarity with Ukraine but Remains Neutral on Russian Sanctions

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed solidarity with Ukraine during talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Belgrade

World » Southeast Europe | May 13, 2024, Monday // 18:05

Greek Ambassador Storms Off: North Macedonia's President Takes Oath Without Mentioning Nation's Full Name

The newly inaugurated President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, upheld her campaign pledge during the swearing-in ceremony by refraining from using "North" in the country's name

World » Southeast Europe | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 17:30

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and VMRO-DPMNE Secure Landslide Victory in North Macedonia Elections

After a decisive electoral triumph, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, representing VMRO-DPMNE, clinched victory in the second round of North Macedonia's presidential election

World » Southeast Europe | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 09:20

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Visit to Serbia: Strengthening Balkan Ties Amidst Economic Focus

The Serbian capital of Belgrade welcomes a significant diplomatic guest as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a pivotal visit, marking the second leg of his European tour.

World » Southeast Europe | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25

Presidential Runoff Looms in North Macedonia as Siljanovska and Pendarovski Advance

The presidential election landscape in North Macedonia is poised for a runoff between Gordana Siljanovska, representing VMRO-DPMNE, and Stevo Pendarovski, backed by SDSM

World » Southeast Europe | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:24

US State Department Report: Discrimination Against Bulgarians in North Macedonia Exposed

A damning report from the US State Department has unveiled a troubling reality of systematic racial and ethnic violence and discrimination against Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:15
