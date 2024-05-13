Proposal for an 11% Increase in Pensions in Bulgaria: Minister's Initiative

Society | May 13, 2024, Monday // 12:21
Bulgaria: Proposal for an 11% Increase in Pensions in Bulgaria: Minister's Initiative @Pixabay

Acting Minister of Labor and Social Policy Ivaylo Ivanov has suggested to the Supervisory Board of the National Insurance Institute (NII) that pensions granted until the end of last year be increased by 11% starting from July 1st.

In his statement to BNR, Ivanov referred to the Swiss rule, which typically calculates updates at 10% due to lower-than-expected inflation. However, he emphasized that the budget for the current year has earmarked an 11% growth, which he intends to adhere to.

"I will propose an 11% increase, in line with the State Social Security Budget. This decision falls within my authority, and I intend to exercise it. Each member of the NII Supervisory Board holds the same prerogative. This situation echoes what occurred on July 1, 2021, when parameters fell below budget expectations. At that time, the Supervisory Board unanimously decided, in the interest of pensioners, to support the proposal put forth by the then acting Minister of Social Affairs," he clarified.

Ivanov stressed that there is no necessity for an extraordinary session of the National Assembly to address pension indexation, dismissing it as a topic exploited by political parties during election campaigns.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, pensions, minister

Related Articles:

Bulgarian President Approves Gambling Law Amendments: Ban on Media Advertising

|

Experience Musical Bliss: French-Bulgarian Choir's Debut Concerts in Sofia

|

Inaugural Online Edition: Bulgarian Language Dictionary Unveiled

|

Bulgarian Pensions: Proposed Adjustment to 10% from Initially Planned 11%

|

Rescued Bulgarian Ship Docks in Varna for Restoration

|

Radev Stresses Principles of Good Neighborliness in Response to North Macedonia's Election Outcome

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Nursing Shortage Halts Pediatric Heart Surgeries in Bulgaria!

Pediatric heart surgeries in Bulgaria have been temporarily halted due to a critical shortage of nurses

Society » Health | May 13, 2024, Monday // 12:25

Scared at Home and on the Street: The Realities of Women's Safety and Health in Bulgaria

A significant portion of Bulgarian women express feelings of insecurity within their residential areas. When asked about their comfort levels in venturing out alone at night, approximately four out of ten respondents

Society | May 13, 2024, Monday // 11:41

Urgent Appeal: Help Construct a Safe Haven for Animals in Bulgaria!

A shelter for sick animals in Bulgaria is in need of assistance from compassionate individuals

Society | May 13, 2024, Monday // 10:44

Tragic Accident in Plovdiv: Two Young Lives Lost

Last night, a tragic accident claimed the lives of two young individuals in Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | May 13, 2024, Monday // 09:22

Sofia-Sever Station Changes: Updates Due to Central Railway Station Modernization

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has announced that starting today, there will be further adjustments to train services passing through Sofia-Sever station

Society | May 13, 2024, Monday // 09:10

Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds, Rain, and Mountain Snowfall

On May 13th, the weather is expected to be predominantly cloudy across the country

Society » Environment | May 13, 2024, Monday // 08:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria