Urgent Appeal: Help Construct a Safe Haven for Animals in Bulgaria!

A shelter for sick animals in Bulgaria is in need of assistance from compassionate individuals. Despite efforts to address the issue of stray dogs and cats, their numbers continue to rise, leaving animal shelters overcrowded and many animals waiting for years in cages. Even healthy and non-aggressive animals struggle to find adopters, let alone those with severe health problems and disabilities.

However, there is hope for these animals at Dom Dinev, located in the village of Aprilovo, Sofia region. Unfortunately, the shelter must relocate soon, prompting the foundation to seek funds for a new facility. The new shelter, planned in Elin Pelin, will accommodate 94 puppies from Aprilovo, thanks to a donor who provided the land for free.

Financing for the new shelter is a significant challenge, as Dom Dinev relies entirely on donations, with all proceeds dedicated to animal care. The initial fundraising stage covered surveying and site preparation, but additional funds are needed to construct the shelter, requiring approximately BGN 10,000.

A fundraising campaign is underway to support the shelter's relocation efforts, aiming to achieve the goal within two months. Despite the challenges, Dom Dinev remains committed to providing a safe haven for animals in need, emphasizing the importance of ongoing support from the community.

According to Penko Dinev, the founder of Dom Dinev Foundation, caring for hundreds of animals is a complex task, requiring substantial effort in cleaning, medical care, feeding, and exercise. The foundation faces a shortage of volunteers for this demanding work.

The estimated cost for constructing the new shelter in Elin Pelin is around BGN 150,000, with plans for completion by January of the following year. With continued support, Dom Dinev aims to provide a better future for the animals under its care.