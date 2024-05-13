Urgent Appeal: Help Construct a Safe Haven for Animals in Bulgaria!
Nursing Shortage Halts Pediatric Heart Surgeries in Bulgaria!
Pediatric heart surgeries in Bulgaria have been temporarily halted due to a critical shortage of nurses
Proposal for an 11% Increase in Pensions in Bulgaria: Minister's Initiative
Acting Minister of Labor and Social Policy Ivaylo Ivanov has suggested to the Supervisory Board of the National Insurance Institute (NII) that pensions granted until the end of last year be increased by 11% starting from July 1st
Scared at Home and on the Street: The Realities of Women's Safety and Health in Bulgaria
A significant portion of Bulgarian women express feelings of insecurity within their residential areas. When asked about their comfort levels in venturing out alone at night, approximately four out of ten respondents
Tragic Accident in Plovdiv: Two Young Lives Lost
Last night, a tragic accident claimed the lives of two young individuals in Plovdiv
Sofia-Sever Station Changes: Updates Due to Central Railway Station Modernization
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has announced that starting today, there will be further adjustments to train services passing through Sofia-Sever station
Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds, Rain, and Mountain Snowfall
On May 13th, the weather is expected to be predominantly cloudy across the country