Scared at Home and on the Street: The Realities of Women's Safety and Health in Bulgaria

A significant portion of Bulgarian women express feelings of insecurity within their residential areas. When asked about their comfort levels in venturing out alone at night, approximately four out of ten respondents, or 40.7%, admitted to feeling unsafe, while the remaining 54.3% reported no such concerns. Notably, apprehensions were more pronounced among women aged 15 to 50, with over 43% expressing fear, and among those with education levels beyond high school, where concerns escalated to 47%.

Primarily, this issue appears to be urban-centric, with 50% of respondents from cities compared to 33.6% from villages expressing unease about their safety. Furthermore, income disparities also played a role, as 44% of those with incomes below average and 40% with incomes above average acknowledged similar concerns, while 35% from the middle-income bracket admitted to feeling unsafe.

These findings stem from a recent survey conducted by the American sociological agency "Gallup" among 147,000 girls and women across 143 countries and territories between 2020 and 2022. The survey, aimed at examining gender disparities in physical and mental health, revealed insights into key influencing factors.

In Bulgaria, the sentiment of insecurity extends beyond public spaces, as over 62% of respondents perceive domestic violence as a prevalent issue. Notably, concerns about domestic violence were consistent across different regions and income levels, affecting both the poorest and wealthiest segments of society.

Health-wise, approximately one-third of Bulgarian women report experiencing health problems, with varying degrees of severity across age groups and educational backgrounds. The survey also highlighted significant gaps in preventive healthcare, with a notable proportion of women neglecting routine health screenings.

In terms of access to quality healthcare, around 55% of Bulgarian women express satisfaction with healthcare services in their locality. However, dissatisfaction remains prevalent, particularly among those with higher incomes. Globally, the survey reveals concerning trends, including increased reports of physical pain and emotional distress among women, exacerbated by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, the survey underscores the importance of addressing gender-specific health concerns and improving access to healthcare services for women, both nationally and globally.