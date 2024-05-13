Scared at Home and on the Street: The Realities of Women's Safety and Health in Bulgaria

Society | May 13, 2024, Monday // 11:41
Bulgaria: Scared at Home and on the Street: The Realities of Women's Safety and Health in Bulgaria @Pixabay

A significant portion of Bulgarian women express feelings of insecurity within their residential areas. When asked about their comfort levels in venturing out alone at night, approximately four out of ten respondents, or 40.7%, admitted to feeling unsafe, while the remaining 54.3% reported no such concerns. Notably, apprehensions were more pronounced among women aged 15 to 50, with over 43% expressing fear, and among those with education levels beyond high school, where concerns escalated to 47%.

Primarily, this issue appears to be urban-centric, with 50% of respondents from cities compared to 33.6% from villages expressing unease about their safety. Furthermore, income disparities also played a role, as 44% of those with incomes below average and 40% with incomes above average acknowledged similar concerns, while 35% from the middle-income bracket admitted to feeling unsafe.

These findings stem from a recent survey conducted by the American sociological agency "Gallup" among 147,000 girls and women across 143 countries and territories between 2020 and 2022. The survey, aimed at examining gender disparities in physical and mental health, revealed insights into key influencing factors.

In Bulgaria, the sentiment of insecurity extends beyond public spaces, as over 62% of respondents perceive domestic violence as a prevalent issue. Notably, concerns about domestic violence were consistent across different regions and income levels, affecting both the poorest and wealthiest segments of society.

Health-wise, approximately one-third of Bulgarian women report experiencing health problems, with varying degrees of severity across age groups and educational backgrounds. The survey also highlighted significant gaps in preventive healthcare, with a notable proportion of women neglecting routine health screenings.

In terms of access to quality healthcare, around 55% of Bulgarian women express satisfaction with healthcare services in their locality. However, dissatisfaction remains prevalent, particularly among those with higher incomes. Globally, the survey reveals concerning trends, including increased reports of physical pain and emotional distress among women, exacerbated by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, the survey underscores the importance of addressing gender-specific health concerns and improving access to healthcare services for women, both nationally and globally.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: women, safety, Bulgaria, health

Related Articles:

Pristine Bulgarian Coastline: 23 Beaches Receive 'Blue Flag' Honors

|

Bulgaria's Defense Modernization: F-16 Maintenance to Stay In-House

|

Nursing Shortage Halts Pediatric Heart Surgeries in Bulgaria!

|

Bulgaria's President and PM with a Firm Stance on North Macedonia: Uphold the Treaty Commitments!

|

Bulgaria's Seaside Struggle: Shortage of Lifeguards and Medics Threatens Summer Season

|

Projections Show 9.3% Salary Rise for Bulgarian Workers in 2024

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Nursing Shortage Halts Pediatric Heart Surgeries in Bulgaria!

Pediatric heart surgeries in Bulgaria have been temporarily halted due to a critical shortage of nurses

Society » Health | May 13, 2024, Monday // 12:25

Proposal for an 11% Increase in Pensions in Bulgaria: Minister's Initiative

Acting Minister of Labor and Social Policy Ivaylo Ivanov has suggested to the Supervisory Board of the National Insurance Institute (NII) that pensions granted until the end of last year be increased by 11% starting from July 1st

Society | May 13, 2024, Monday // 12:21

Urgent Appeal: Help Construct a Safe Haven for Animals in Bulgaria!

A shelter for sick animals in Bulgaria is in need of assistance from compassionate individuals

Society | May 13, 2024, Monday // 10:44

Tragic Accident in Plovdiv: Two Young Lives Lost

Last night, a tragic accident claimed the lives of two young individuals in Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | May 13, 2024, Monday // 09:22

Sofia-Sever Station Changes: Updates Due to Central Railway Station Modernization

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has announced that starting today, there will be further adjustments to train services passing through Sofia-Sever station

Society | May 13, 2024, Monday // 09:10

Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds, Rain, and Mountain Snowfall

On May 13th, the weather is expected to be predominantly cloudy across the country

Society » Environment | May 13, 2024, Monday // 08:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria