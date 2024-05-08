Tragic Accident in Plovdiv: Two Young Lives Lost

Last night, a tragic accident claimed the lives of two young individuals in Plovdiv. The incident occurred around 3:30 AM on Ruski Blvd., near the junction with 6th September Blvd. Upon receiving reports, emergency response teams, police, and firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene.

Preliminary reports suggest that a jeep traveling from the Central Station veered onto the bike path between lanes, colliding with several plane trees consecutively. The force of the impact caused the vehicle to split in two, with the front section colliding with a tree and the rear part landing on the roadway.

Tragically, the 21-year-old driver and a 20-year-old female passenger seated beside him were pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old male and female traveling in the backseat sustained life-threatening injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

During the rescue operation, a member of the Regional Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" - Plovdiv was seriously injured by a tree branch. Medical assistance was promptly administered to the injured individual. As a result of the accident, traffic was halted in both directions on Ruski Blvd., between Preslav St. and 6th September Blvd. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The injured 22-year-old male and female were transferred to the Emergency Department of St. George Hospital Plovdiv this morning. Following initial treatment, they were admitted to the Second Surgery Clinic in critical condition, with the female sustaining more severe injuries. Additionally, the 56-year-old firefighter injured during the rescue operation was admitted to the Orthopedics and Traumatology Clinic.