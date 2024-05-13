Sofia-Sever Station Changes: Updates Due to Central Railway Station Modernization

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has announced that starting today, there will be further adjustments to train services passing through Sofia-Sever station. These modifications are necessitated by significant delays in train compositions experienced in recent days. As a result of altered compositions and routes, several trains will be diverted in a northerly direction due to ongoing track modernization at the Central Railway Station.

Repair works at the station have posed considerable challenges since the beginning of the week, prompting Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov to call for an urgent reorganization of traffic and the deployment of additional teams to assist passengers. BDZ recommends that passengers seek the latest information from "Information" counters, ticket offices, or by contacting the national information telephone number (+359) 2/931 11 11.

In response to the renovation, which is expected to span over a year, the Metropolitan Municipality has also implemented alterations to public transport routes, particularly affecting tram lines 1, 3, 7, and 27. The modernization project for the Central Station tracks is slated for completion within 15 months.