Sofia-Sever Station Changes: Updates Due to Central Railway Station Modernization

Grand Reopening: Central Halls in Sofia Set to Welcome Visitors
The Central Halls in Sofia (Tsentralni Hali) are set to reopen on May 23 following extensive renovations and restoration efforts led by Kaufland Bulgaria
Pediatric heart surgeries in Bulgaria have been temporarily halted due to a critical shortage of nurses
Acting Minister of Labor and Social Policy Ivaylo Ivanov has suggested to the Supervisory Board of the National Insurance Institute (NII) that pensions granted until the end of last year be increased by 11% starting from July 1st
A significant portion of Bulgarian women express feelings of insecurity within their residential areas. When asked about their comfort levels in venturing out alone at night, approximately four out of ten respondents
A shelter for sick animals in Bulgaria is in need of assistance from compassionate individuals
Last night, a tragic accident claimed the lives of two young individuals in Plovdiv
On May 13th, the weather is expected to be predominantly cloudy across the country
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU