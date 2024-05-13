Bulgaria's President and PM with a Firm Stance on North Macedonia: Uphold the Treaty Commitments!

Politics | May 13, 2024, Monday // 09:00
Bulgaria's President and PM with a Firm Stance on North Macedonia: Uphold the Treaty Commitments!

Bulgaria stands firm in its refusal to accept any statements or actions from the Republic of North Macedonia that run counter to the 2017 Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation, as well as other international agreements to which North Macedonia is a signatory. President Rumen Radev reiterated this stance today, emphasizing Bulgaria's expectation for the faithful execution of these agreements.

Radev underlined that North Macedonia's European aspirations hinge upon the meticulous adherence to international treaties and the negotiation framework endorsed by the European Council in July 2022, which is not subject to revision.

Tensions escalated yesterday when North Macedonia's newly elected president stirred controversy by pledging to uphold the constitution and defend the independence of "Macedonia," the country's name prior to the 2018 Prespa Agreement with Greece. This move prompted strong reactions and warnings from Greece and the European Commission regarding North Macedonia's European integration process.

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, speaking through the press center of the Council of Ministers, echoed Radev's position, reaffirming that any statements or conduct contradicting the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation of 2017, as well as agreements with the European Union, are unacceptable to Bulgaria. Glavchev emphasized Bulgaria's insistence on the strict enforcement of these agreements and reminded that North Macedonia's NATO membership entails corresponding obligations and responsibilities.

Glavchev reiterated Bulgaria's belief that North Macedonia's European aspirations are contingent upon the full implementation of the agreements reached in July 2022, which garnered unanimous approval.

