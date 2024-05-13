Bulgaria's President and PM with a Firm Stance on North Macedonia: Uphold the Treaty Commitments!

Pristine Bulgarian Coastline: 23 Beaches Receive 'Blue Flag' Honors
The "Blue Flag" program's international jury has recognized the excellence of 23 Bulgarian beaches and the Marina "Dinevi" by awarding them with the prestigious certificate
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has decided not to veto the proposed amendments to the Gambling Law, which include a prohibition on gambling advertisements in the media
Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov assured that the F-16 Block 70 aircraft will undergo full maintenance in Bulgaria
Maritime.bg recently shared images on social media featuring sailors from the vessel "Galaxy Leader," which had been seized in the Red Sea
A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May
The vessel known as the "Ruen," operated by the "Navigation Maritime Bulgare," has arrived in Varna for repairs, as announced by Captain Alexander Kalchev, who serves as the executive director of the shipping company
The upcoming composition of the 50th National Assembly projects GERB to secure 80 seats, a slight increase from their current 69
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU