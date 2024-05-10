Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds, Rain, and Mountain Snowfall

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 13, 2024, Monday // 08:13
Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds, Rain, and Mountain Snowfall

On May 13th, the weather is expected to be predominantly cloudy across the country. Rain showers are forecasted for eastern areas in the morning, with isolated showers anticipated in western regions later in the day. A light to moderate easterly-northeasterly wind is expected. Temperatures are forecasted to range from 15°C to 20°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 16°C.

Along the coast, the weather is projected to be mainly cloudy with periods of rain. The rainfall is expected to diminish by the afternoon. A moderate northerly-northeasterly wind is anticipated. High temperatures along the coast are expected to range from 14°C to 15°C. The seawater temperature is forecasted to be between 15°C and 16°C.

In the mountainous regions, considerable cloud cover is expected, accompanied by rain showers. At higher elevations above 1,800 meters, the precipitation is anticipated to transition into snowfall. A moderate to strong northerly-northeasterly wind is forecasted. High temperatures in the mountains are expected to reach around 11°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 2°C at 2,000 meters.

This weather forecast is provided by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

