Greek Ambassador Storms Off: North Macedonia's President Takes Oath Without Mentioning Nation's Full Name

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 17:30
Bulgaria: Greek Ambassador Storms Off: North Macedonia's President Takes Oath Without Mentioning Nation's Full Name

The newly inaugurated President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, upheld her campaign pledge during the swearing-in ceremony by refraining from using "North" in the country's name. This omission reflects her stance against the 2018 Prespa Treaty with Greece, which altered the country's name to facilitate NATO membership.

"I declare that I will conscientiously and responsibly fulfill the function of president of the Republic of North Macedonia...", read the first words of the oath, the speaker of the parliament Jovan Mitreski, after whom Siljanovska said: "I declare that I will conscientiously and responsibly fulfill the function of president of Macedonia". BTA quoted her as saying that she did not believe that her election would become a fact. "The only person who claimed that this would happen was the chairman of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski", she said.

In her oath before the Parliament in Skopje, Siljanovska-Davkova substituted "North Macedonia" with "Macedonia," echoing her commitment to her pre-election stance. Her decision drew attention from Greece, with the Greek ambassador leaving the parliament hall in protest.

Despite Siljanovska-Davkova's actions, the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), North Macedonia's largest Albanian party, accused her of violating the constitution by using a name contrary to that specified in the Prespa Treaty.

Simultaneously, discussions unfolded among political factions regarding coalition formations. VMRO-DPMNE, the leading party, sought collaboration with Albanian parties to secure a parliamentary majority. However, differing views on constitutional changes stipulated by the Prespa Treaty complicated negotiations.

While VMRO-DPMNE aims for swift cabinet formation, delays could occur, potentially influencing negotiations with Bulgaria concerning constitutional amendments. VLEN, a significant Albanian party, insisted on immediate constitutional changes, which VMRO-DPMNE resisted, suggesting a phased approach.

With its 58 mandates, VMRO-DPMNE only needs one more coalition partner for a majority, and that is traditionally an Albanian party. A third formation in the majority may, but is not necessary, to reach 61 deputies: VLEN has 13 mandates, with 61 needed for a majority in the 120-member parliament. A cabinet must be proposed by the end of June at the latest, although the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski promises to form it in the shortest possible time. If the deadline is delayed, the parliamentary elections in Bulgaria will have already passed; Mickoski has signaled that he will want to see who wins in order to talk with Sofia in search of concessions on the constitutional changes that Skopje has committed to the European Union to start negotiations for EU membership.

VLEN insists that a condition for a coalition is the adoption of the changes to the constitution, which VMRO-DPMNE claims it does not accept in its current form, proposing for example a delayed adoption. At the same time, the Macedonian section of "Free Europe" wrote that Mickoski would like to wait until May 28, the deadline for the constituent session of the parliament, as there were "signals" from individual MPs from another coalition that they might join VMRO-DPMNE and as the aim was support in Parliament amounting to a two-thirds majority.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: North, macedonia, president, coalition

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's President and PM with a Firm Stance on North Macedonia: Uphold the Treaty Commitments!

|

Radev Stresses Principles of Good Neighborliness in Response to North Macedonia's Election Outcome

|

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and VMRO-DPMNE Secure Landslide Victory in North Macedonia Elections

|

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition Confirms Participation in Consecutive Elections

|

Landmark Trial Begins: Former US President Trump Faces Criminal Charges

|

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Dismisses Chief Secretary of Ministry of Internal Affairs

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and VMRO-DPMNE Secure Landslide Victory in North Macedonia Elections

After a decisive electoral triumph, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, representing VMRO-DPMNE, clinched victory in the second round of North Macedonia's presidential election

World » Southeast Europe | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 09:20

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Visit to Serbia: Strengthening Balkan Ties Amidst Economic Focus

The Serbian capital of Belgrade welcomes a significant diplomatic guest as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a pivotal visit, marking the second leg of his European tour.

World » Southeast Europe | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25

Presidential Runoff Looms in North Macedonia as Siljanovska and Pendarovski Advance

The presidential election landscape in North Macedonia is poised for a runoff between Gordana Siljanovska, representing VMRO-DPMNE, and Stevo Pendarovski, backed by SDSM

World » Southeast Europe | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:24

US State Department Report: Discrimination Against Bulgarians in North Macedonia Exposed

A damning report from the US State Department has unveiled a troubling reality of systematic racial and ethnic violence and discrimination against Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:15

Macedonian Presidential Candidates Divided on Inclusion of Bulgarians in Constitution

The debate surrounding the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia's constitution, a crucial precondition for the country's European Union accession talks, has taken center stage in the ongoing presidential campaign

World » Southeast Europe | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Romania Quietly Gears Up for Compulsory Military Service Amidst Personnel Shortage

Amid escalating tensions on its borders and a significant increase in the Ministry of National Defense budget, Romania is discreetly preparing for the reintroduction of compulsory military service

World » Southeast Europe | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 15:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria