Greek Ambassador Storms Off: North Macedonia's President Takes Oath Without Mentioning Nation's Full Name
Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and VMRO-DPMNE Secure Landslide Victory in North Macedonia Elections
After a decisive electoral triumph, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, representing VMRO-DPMNE, clinched victory in the second round of North Macedonia's presidential election
Chinese President Xi Jinping's Visit to Serbia: Strengthening Balkan Ties Amidst Economic Focus
The Serbian capital of Belgrade welcomes a significant diplomatic guest as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a pivotal visit, marking the second leg of his European tour.
Presidential Runoff Looms in North Macedonia as Siljanovska and Pendarovski Advance
The presidential election landscape in North Macedonia is poised for a runoff between Gordana Siljanovska, representing VMRO-DPMNE, and Stevo Pendarovski, backed by SDSM
US State Department Report: Discrimination Against Bulgarians in North Macedonia Exposed
A damning report from the US State Department has unveiled a troubling reality of systematic racial and ethnic violence and discrimination against Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia
Macedonian Presidential Candidates Divided on Inclusion of Bulgarians in Constitution
The debate surrounding the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia's constitution, a crucial precondition for the country's European Union accession talks, has taken center stage in the ongoing presidential campaign
Romania Quietly Gears Up for Compulsory Military Service Amidst Personnel Shortage
Amid escalating tensions on its borders and a significant increase in the Ministry of National Defense budget, Romania is discreetly preparing for the reintroduction of compulsory military service