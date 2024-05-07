Royal Return: King Ferdinand I's Repatriation to Bulgaria

Society » CULTURE | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 10:33
Bulgaria: Royal Return: King Ferdinand I's Repatriation to Bulgaria

Bulgaria's King Boris and Queen Givanna Royal Heritage Fund - Vrana Palace has announced that the remains of King Ferdinand I will be repatriated to Bulgaria. Expected to arrive in Sofia within a month, the transfer marks a significant step in honoring the late monarch's wishes and familial desires.

Following his passing in Coburg in 1948, King Ferdinand I's remains were temporarily interred in the crypt of St. Augustin Catholic Church in the city. Despite his expressed desire, as well as that of his family, to be laid to rest in Bulgaria, the political climate at the time rendered this impossible, as noted by the Fund.

Despite numerous initiatives launched by various committees in the wake of democratic changes in the country, previous attempts to repatriate King Ferdinand I's remains were unsuccessful. However, with the prevailing democratic conditions and a renewed respect for historical legacies, the opportunity has arisen to fulfill the late king's wish by laying him to rest in the family vault at Vrana Palace.

This decision is seen as a tribute to King Ferdinand I's extensive tenure as a state leader and commander-in-chief. While his rule has been subject to differing assessments, his contributions to Bulgaria's development and modernization are acknowledged and honored in this act, according to the press release.

King Ferdinand I passed away on September 10, 1948, in Coburg, Germany, at the age of 87.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: repatriation, Vrana, historical, Ferdinand

Related Articles:

168 Foreigners Returned to Bulgaria Under Dublin Regulation

|

Bulgaria Reports More Migrants Returned than Accepted Since Year's Start

|

Bulgaria – North Macedonia: No Progress in the Work of the Joint Historical Commission

|

Turkey Repatriated Five Members of the Islamic State to Germany

|

Warsaw Revives Call for German WWII Reparations

|

Interior Ministry Deports More Foreign Nationals Than it Detains

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bright Tuesday: Bulgarians Celebrate the Resurrection

Today marks a significant day of celebration for Bulgarians as they observe Bright Tuesday, the second day of Bright Week in the Orthodox Christian calendar

Society » Culture | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 10:19

Bulgaria's Day of Courage: Honoring St. George and the Bulgarian Army

On May 6th, Bulgarians commemorate St. George's Day, a significant occasion intertwined with the nation's history and traditions

Society » Culture | May 6, 2024, Monday // 09:00

Inside Bulgaria's Easter Celebrations: Traditions Passed Through Generations

Today marks the joyous celebration of Easter, one of the most significant holidays in the Orthodox Christian calendar.

Society » Culture | May 5, 2024, Sunday // 09:00

Honoring Ancestors and Embracing Renewal: Holy Saturday in Bulgaria

As Bulgaria enters Holy Saturday, a day steeped in age-old customs and spiritual significance, families across the nation prepare for a solemn yet celebratory culmination of Holy Week

Society » Culture | May 4, 2024, Saturday // 09:00

Sacred Observance: Bulgaria Commemorates Good Friday with Reverence

Today marks Good Friday in Bulgaria, a day of solemn reflection and reverence as Christians commemorate the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ

Society » Culture | May 3, 2024, Friday // 09:00

Celebrating Ivan Milev: A Painter Honored on Bulgaria's 5 Leva Banknote

Ivan Milev Lalev was a Bulgarian painter and scenographer regarded as the founder of the Bulgarian Secession and a representative of Bulgarian modernism, combining symbolism

Society » Culture | May 2, 2024, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria