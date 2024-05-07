Royal Return: King Ferdinand I's Repatriation to Bulgaria
Bright Tuesday: Bulgarians Celebrate the Resurrection
Today marks a significant day of celebration for Bulgarians as they observe Bright Tuesday, the second day of Bright Week in the Orthodox Christian calendar
Bulgaria's Day of Courage: Honoring St. George and the Bulgarian Army
On May 6th, Bulgarians commemorate St. George's Day, a significant occasion intertwined with the nation's history and traditions
Inside Bulgaria's Easter Celebrations: Traditions Passed Through Generations
Today marks the joyous celebration of Easter, one of the most significant holidays in the Orthodox Christian calendar.
Honoring Ancestors and Embracing Renewal: Holy Saturday in Bulgaria
As Bulgaria enters Holy Saturday, a day steeped in age-old customs and spiritual significance, families across the nation prepare for a solemn yet celebratory culmination of Holy Week
Sacred Observance: Bulgaria Commemorates Good Friday with Reverence
Today marks Good Friday in Bulgaria, a day of solemn reflection and reverence as Christians commemorate the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ
Celebrating Ivan Milev: A Painter Honored on Bulgaria's 5 Leva Banknote
Ivan Milev Lalev was a Bulgarian painter and scenographer regarded as the founder of the Bulgarian Secession and a representative of Bulgarian modernism, combining symbolism