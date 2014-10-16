On the Brink: Ukraine's Battle Against Russian Incursions in Kharkiv

World » UKRAINE | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 09:02
Bulgaria: On the Brink: Ukraine's Battle Against Russian Incursions in Kharkiv

Heavy fighting has erupted across the entire front line in Ukraine, as announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a late-night address. Zelensky confirmed reports of Russian military attempts to broaden their operations within Ukrainian territory.

According to the newspaper "Ukrainska Pravda," Russian units have seized control of four villages in the Kharkiv region and are advancing towards Volchansk. An evacuation order has been issued for the city area, primarily targeting the elderly population. Volchansk, situated approximately 70 kilometers from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, faces imminent threat.

In response to the Russian ground offensive, the United States has declared a new military aid package for Ukraine, totaling 400 million dollars. This marks the third installment of military assistance from Washington to Kyiv within the span of three weeks.

