On the Brink: Ukraine's Battle Against Russian Incursions in Kharkiv

Exhibition Of Photos From Private Albums To Mark 100-th Anniversary Of WWI In Sofia
The National Art Gallery will commemorate the 100-th anniversary of the beginning of World War I with a photo exhibition.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces attempted to breach the border with Ukraine using sabotage groups
Russian air defenses have successfully intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones flying over Russian territory
Ukraine has uncovered a meticulously planned assassination attempt against President Volodymyr Zelensky, with ties pointing directly to Russian involvement
Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian oil base near the Black Sea and shelled the Belgorod region, resulting in eight people sustaining injuries
Hungary has declared its refusal to participate in NATO's proposed long-term aid plan for Ukraine, denouncing it as a "mad mission," according to the country's foreign minister, Peter Szijjártó
Russian forces have seized control of two villages in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU