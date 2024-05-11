Residents Report Constant Explosions and Shooting near Rafah

Residents of Rafah in the Gaza Strip are reporting ongoing explosions and gunfire as fierce clashes continue in the area. Israeli tanks have nearly encircled the eastern part of the town, targeting what Israeli intelligence identifies as key Hamas strongholds. The intensifying Israeli offensive has prompted over 110,000 Palestinians to flee Rafah in recent days.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated concerns over the potential for a significant humanitarian crisis if Israel were to launch a ground operation in the area. The Rafah crossing remains open, but aid deliveries face significant challenges due to the volatile security situation, caution humanitarian organizations.
Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in Rafah on Thursday, as reported by Palestinian residents, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed US President Joe Biden's warning of withholding weapons from Israel if it attacks the southern Gaza city
The White House has issued a statement affirming President Joe Biden's commitment to maintaining cooperation with Israel until the complete eradication of the radical Palestinian group Hamas from the Gaza Strip
A senior Hamas official has conveyed the movement's readiness to entertain a five-year truce with Israel, agreeing to disarm and transition into a political entity on the condition of Palestinian statehood recognition within the pre-1967 borders
