Residents Report Constant Explosions and Shooting near Rafah

World | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 08:58
Bulgaria: Residents Report Constant Explosions and Shooting near Rafah

Residents of Rafah in the Gaza Strip are reporting ongoing explosions and gunfire as fierce clashes continue in the area. Israeli tanks have nearly encircled the eastern part of the town, targeting what Israeli intelligence identifies as key Hamas strongholds. The intensifying Israeli offensive has prompted over 110,000 Palestinians to flee Rafah in recent days.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated concerns over the potential for a significant humanitarian crisis if Israel were to launch a ground operation in the area. The Rafah crossing remains open, but aid deliveries face significant challenges due to the volatile security situation, caution humanitarian organizations.

