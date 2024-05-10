Experience Musical Bliss: French-Bulgarian Choir's Debut Concerts in Sofia

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 16:48
Bulgaria: Experience Musical Bliss: French-Bulgarian Choir's Debut Concerts in Sofia

Join an enchanting musical experience with the debut concerts of the French-Bulgarian Choir in Sofia! (CHOEUR FRANCOPHONE DE SOFIA) On Sunday, June 2, 2024, and Saturday, June 8, 2024, starting at 6:30 p.m., prepare to be transported to the captivating performance titled "Sofia Beneath the Parisian Sky."

The choir, comprised of both seasoned musicians and budding enthusiasts, invites you on a captivating journey celebrating multiculturalism, where languages and cultures converge. From French to Bulgarian, Italian to Greek, Spanish, and beyond, our diverse and spirited repertoire promises to evoke the warmth of summer and ignite your passion for music.

Under the baton of Michel Soleau, a distinguished French singer, vocal technique instructor, and accomplished conductor, the French-Bulgarian choir benefits from exceptional leadership. With a wealth of experience garnered from his tenure with prestigious ensembles such as the French Orchestra Choir and Paris Renaissance Chamber Choir, Michel Soleau brings his expertise to Sofia with the mission to illuminate Bulgarian audiences with the rich tradition of French choral art.

Accompanied by choristers skilled in both classical mastery and contemporary flair, the performances promise to whisk you away on a melodic journey where timeless classics seamlessly intertwine with modern interpretations.

The first 2 concerts called "Sofia sings the world" will take place at the beginning of June: on June 2 and June 8.

The Bulgarian-French choir eagerly awaits your presence at the Methodist Church in Sofia, Dr. Albert Long Evangelical Methodist Episcopal Church, situated at 86 Georgi S. Rakovski Street, 1000 Sofia, as the audience and musicians come together to share this momentous occasion. Whether you attend solo, with a loved one, or bring the whole family, immerse yourself in the magic of music and the warm embrace of the French-Bulgarian choir.

You can find more information on the choir's Facebook page.

