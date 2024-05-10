Inaugural Online Edition: Bulgarian Language Dictionary Unveiled

Experience Musical Bliss: French-Bulgarian Choir's Debut Concerts in Sofia
Join an enchanting musical experience with the debut concerts of the French-Bulgarian Choir in Sofia
A potent geomagnetic storm, the most formidable in two decades, has struck, instigated by successive coronal mass ejections from the Sun
On May 11, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with heavier cloud cover anticipated in the East and South during the morning hours
46 of all 257 cities and towns in Bulgaria increased their population last year, and only five of them are regional centers
In March 2024, the annual increase in the consumer price of coffee in the EU decelerated to 1%, a notable slowdown compared to March 2023, when it surged by 13.5%
The scheduled increase in pensions from July 1 might be adjusted to 10% instead of the initially projected 11%, in line with the State Social Security budget for the current year
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU