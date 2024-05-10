Inaugural Online Edition: Bulgarian Language Dictionary Unveiled

The official spelling and grammar dictionary of the Bulgarian language has been launched online for the first time, thanks to the BERON platform developed by the Bulgarian Academy of Science (BAS). Published periodically by the Bulgarian Language Institute at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, this dictionary establishes norms in Bulgarian language usage and is regarded as the authority on proper speech and spelling.

Introduced at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), the BERON platform falls under the Ministry of Education's domain. The timing of its unveiling was deliberate, being the day following Europe Day and preceding May 11, the feast day of Cyril and Methodius in the old calendar.

BERON offers users the ability to both hear and see word characteristics. For instance, for each verb, users can access conjugations, forms across different verb tenses, and other relevant features. With approximately 2,400,000 forms, the platform serves as a comprehensive reference for spelling, grammar, legal language, and information on homonyms and doublets. It provides free, reliable access to information on the Bulgarian literary language, including a "Question of the Day" section, addressing inquiries frequently received by the Language Reference and Consultation Service of the Institute of the Bulgarian Language.

Prof. Dr. Ruska Stancheva spearheaded the creation of the BERON project, naming it in honor of Dr. Peter Beron. The acronym BERON stands for "Bulgarian Language Resources Online" (Български езикови ресурси онлайн). Prof. Stancheva highlighted the importance of Beron's primer in shaping the Bulgarian literary language's rules, emphasizing the platform's aim to disseminate knowledge and assist people in their daily lives.

The pronunciation of words on the platform is provided by actress Gergana Stoyanova, and a mobile version of the dictionary is also available.