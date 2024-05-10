Inaugural Online Edition: Bulgarian Language Dictionary Unveiled

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Inaugural Online Edition: Bulgarian Language Dictionary Unveiled

The official spelling and grammar dictionary of the Bulgarian language has been launched online for the first time, thanks to the BERON platform developed by the Bulgarian Academy of Science (BAS). Published periodically by the Bulgarian Language Institute at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, this dictionary establishes norms in Bulgarian language usage and is regarded as the authority on proper speech and spelling.

Introduced at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), the BERON platform falls under the Ministry of Education's domain. The timing of its unveiling was deliberate, being the day following Europe Day and preceding May 11, the feast day of Cyril and Methodius in the old calendar.

BERON offers users the ability to both hear and see word characteristics. For instance, for each verb, users can access conjugations, forms across different verb tenses, and other relevant features. With approximately 2,400,000 forms, the platform serves as a comprehensive reference for spelling, grammar, legal language, and information on homonyms and doublets. It provides free, reliable access to information on the Bulgarian literary language, including a "Question of the Day" section, addressing inquiries frequently received by the Language Reference and Consultation Service of the Institute of the Bulgarian Language.

Prof. Dr. Ruska Stancheva spearheaded the creation of the BERON project, naming it in honor of Dr. Peter Beron. The acronym BERON stands for "Bulgarian Language Resources Online" (Български езикови ресурси онлайн). Prof. Stancheva highlighted the importance of Beron's primer in shaping the Bulgarian literary language's rules, emphasizing the platform's aim to disseminate knowledge and assist people in their daily lives.

The pronunciation of words on the platform is provided by actress Gergana Stoyanova, and a mobile version of the dictionary is also available.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BERON, Bulgarian, language, spelling, dictionary

Related Articles:

Experience Musical Bliss: French-Bulgarian Choir's Debut Concerts in Sofia

Join an enchanting musical experience with the debut concerts of the French-Bulgarian Choir in Sofia

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 16:48

Rescued Bulgarian Ship Docks in Varna for Restoration

The vessel known as the "Ruen," operated by the "Navigation Maritime Bulgare," has arrived in Varna for repairs, as announced by Captain Alexander Kalchev, who serves as the executive director of the shipping company

Politics » Defense | May 10, 2024, Friday // 13:16

Radev Stresses Principles of Good Neighborliness in Response to North Macedonia's Election Outcome

Following the victory of Gordana Siljanovska Davkova from VMRO-DPMNE in North Macedonia's presidential elections, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev reaffirmed his support for the European integration of North Macedonia

Politics | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 11:10

ECB Calls for Revisions to Bulgarian Euro Adoption Law: Compliance Concerns Surface

The European Central Bank (ECB) has weighed in on Bulgaria's draft Law on the adoption of the euro, signaling the need for revisions to ensure alignment with European regulations

Business » Finance | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Inside Bulgaria's Railway System After the Price Hikes: Delays, Aging Trains, and Passenger Insights

As Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) recently hiked ticket prices, prompting scrutiny into the quality of service, a revealing glimpse into the state of the nation's railway infrastructure emerges

Society | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 08:43

Several Bulgarian Political Parties Finalize their Candidate Lists for the Upcoming 2-in-1 Elections

With the national and European Parliament elections drawing near, Bulgarian political parties are making significant strides in finalizing their candidate lists

Politics | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 13:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Solar Fury: The Geomagnetic Storm of 2024

A potent geomagnetic storm, the most formidable in two decades, has struck, instigated by successive coronal mass ejections from the Sun

Society » Environment | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 08:55

Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Sunny Spells and Occasional Rain

On May 11, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with heavier cloud cover anticipated in the East and South during the morning hours

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 18:00

The Population of Sofia is Almost 2 Million People

46 of all 257 cities and towns in Bulgaria increased their population last year, and only five of them are regional centers

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Experience Musical Bliss: French-Bulgarian Choir's Debut Concerts in Sofia

Join an enchanting musical experience with the debut concerts of the French-Bulgarian Choir in Sofia

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 16:48

Eurostat Report: Bulgaria Among Few EU States Witnessing Coffee Price Hike in 2024

In March 2024, the annual increase in the consumer price of coffee in the EU decelerated to 1%, a notable slowdown compared to March 2023, when it surged by 13.5%

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:04

Bulgarian Pensions: Proposed Adjustment to 10% from Initially Planned 11%

The scheduled increase in pensions from July 1 might be adjusted to 10% instead of the initially projected 11%, in line with the State Social Security budget for the current year

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 14:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria