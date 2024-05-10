Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Sunny Spells and Occasional Rain

On May 11, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with heavier cloud cover anticipated in the East and South during the morning hours. A light to moderate northerly-northeasterly wind is forecasted. Temperatures are expected to range from 19°C to 24°C, with temperatures around 18°C in Sofia.

Along the coast, the morning is expected to bring heavy cloud cover, clearing up to mostly sunny skies later in the day. A moderate northerly-northeasterly wind is anticipated. Coastal temperatures are forecasted to range from 17°C to 20°C. The sea water temperature is expected to be between 15°C to 16°C, with sea wave heights ranging from 3 to 4 degrees Douglas.

In the mountains, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a strong northeasterly wind. Mountain temperatures are forecasted to be around 13°C at 1,200 meters and around 5°C at 2,000 meters.

Moving to May 12, the weather is anticipated to be mostly sunny with cumulus cloud formations expected in the afternoon, accompanied by rain showers in the North and the mountains. A light northerly wind is expected. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to range from 7°C to 12°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from 18°C to 23°C.