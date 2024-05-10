Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Sunny Spells and Occasional Rain

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 10, 2024, Friday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Sunny Spells and Occasional Rain Photo: Stella Ivanova

On May 11, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with heavier cloud cover anticipated in the East and South during the morning hours. A light to moderate northerly-northeasterly wind is forecasted. Temperatures are expected to range from 19°C to 24°C, with temperatures around 18°C in Sofia.

Along the coast, the morning is expected to bring heavy cloud cover, clearing up to mostly sunny skies later in the day. A moderate northerly-northeasterly wind is anticipated. Coastal temperatures are forecasted to range from 17°C to 20°C. The sea water temperature is expected to be between 15°C to 16°C, with sea wave heights ranging from 3 to 4 degrees Douglas.

In the mountains, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a strong northeasterly wind. Mountain temperatures are forecasted to be around 13°C at 1,200 meters and around 5°C at 2,000 meters.

Moving to May 12, the weather is anticipated to be mostly sunny with cumulus cloud formations expected in the afternoon, accompanied by rain showers in the North and the mountains. A light northerly wind is expected. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to range from 7°C to 12°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from 18°C to 23°C.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, cloudy, wind, rain

Related Articles:

Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Clouds Across the Country

As Bulgarians gear up for the day ahead, weather forecasts paint a picture of mixed conditions across the country for May 10

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 08:30

Weather in Bulgaria: More Showers and Thunderstorms

May 9 brings a mixed bag of atmospheric phenomena, with isolated rain showers dominating the western regions and the looming possibility of thunderstorms in the southwest

Society » Environment | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 08:15

Weather in Bulgaria: Brace for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

Bulgaria is on high alert as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issues a Yellow Alert for impending heavy rain and thunderstorms across Western, Central, and Southeastern regions on May 8

Society » Environment | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 08:11

Weather In Bulgaria On April 30: Cloudy with Rain and Thunderstorms Expected

Over the next 24 hours, much of the country will experience significant cloudiness, accompanied by widespread rain in Central and Eastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | April 29, 2024, Monday // 16:43

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Hours with Sporadic Showers Expected

During the night, expect mostly clear skies with scattered high clouds, bringing generally calm weather with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 10°C, around 5°C in Sofia

Society » Environment | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:40

Weather In Bulgaria On April 26: Sunny Spells Expected

Overnight, cloud cover will disperse and decrease to mostly clear skies across the western half of the country, while rain will persist in the eastern regions

Society » Environment | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 19:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Solar Fury: The Geomagnetic Storm of 2024

A potent geomagnetic storm, the most formidable in two decades, has struck, instigated by successive coronal mass ejections from the Sun

Society » Environment | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 08:55

Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Sunshine and Rising Temperatures Ahead

According to Professor Georgi Rachev, a Bulgarian climatologist speaking on bTV, Bulgaria can expect an abundance of sunshine with no rainfall until Sunday afternoon

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Clouds Across the Country

As Bulgarians gear up for the day ahead, weather forecasts paint a picture of mixed conditions across the country for May 10

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 08:30

Weather in Bulgaria: More Showers and Thunderstorms

May 9 brings a mixed bag of atmospheric phenomena, with isolated rain showers dominating the western regions and the looming possibility of thunderstorms in the southwest

Society » Environment | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 08:15

Weather in Bulgaria: Brace for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

Bulgaria is on high alert as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issues a Yellow Alert for impending heavy rain and thunderstorms across Western, Central, and Southeastern regions on May 8

Society » Environment | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 08:11

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunshine and Thunderstorms

Brace yourselves for a blend of sunshine, scattered clouds, and the occasional rumble of thunder in Bulgaria today

Society » Environment | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 08:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria