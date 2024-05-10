Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Sunny Spells and Occasional Rain

Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Clouds Across the Country
As Bulgarians gear up for the day ahead, weather forecasts paint a picture of mixed conditions across the country for May 10
A potent geomagnetic storm, the most formidable in two decades, has struck, instigated by successive coronal mass ejections from the Sun
According to Professor Georgi Rachev, a Bulgarian climatologist speaking on bTV, Bulgaria can expect an abundance of sunshine with no rainfall until Sunday afternoon
May 9 brings a mixed bag of atmospheric phenomena, with isolated rain showers dominating the western regions and the looming possibility of thunderstorms in the southwest
Bulgaria is on high alert as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issues a Yellow Alert for impending heavy rain and thunderstorms across Western, Central, and Southeastern regions on May 8
Brace yourselves for a blend of sunshine, scattered clouds, and the occasional rumble of thunder in Bulgaria today
