Eurostat Report: Bulgaria Among Few EU States Witnessing Coffee Price Hike in 2024

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:04
Bulgaria: Eurostat Report: Bulgaria Among Few EU States Witnessing Coffee Price Hike in 2024 @Pixabay

In March 2024, the annual increase in the consumer price of coffee in the EU decelerated to 1%, a notable slowdown compared to March 2023, when it surged by 13.5%. This rate is now nearing the level observed in July 2021, when prices rose by 0.8%, as per data from Eurostat, the official European statistics agency.

The inflation rate for coffee has been steadily decreasing since October 2022, following a significant spike in prices of 17.4% initiated in October 2021.

Despite the overall slowdown in coffee price growth across the EU, there are considerable disparities among member states. In 15 EU countries, coffee price inflation was higher in March 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Croatia saw the most significant increase in the price of coffee, rising by 7.4%, followed by Romania with 6.8%, and Bulgaria with 6.6%, according to Eurostat.

Conversely, in the remaining 12 EU member states, coffee prices declined in March 2024 compared to the previous year. The most notable decreases were observed in Finland, where prices dropped by 15.5%, and Lithuania, which experienced a decline of 15.4%. Other notable decreases were recorded in Denmark (down 7.5%), the Czech Republic (down 6.5%), and Sweden (down 6.0%).

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Seaside Struggle: Shortage of Lifeguards and Medics Threatens Summer Season

The seaside resorts of Bulgaria are facing an urgent shortage of lifeguards and medical personnel, exacerbated by new regulations mandating a higher presence of medical specialists at rescue stations

Business » Tourism | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Projections Show 9.3% Salary Rise for Bulgarian Workers in 2024

The Ministry of Finance anticipates a 9.3% increase in wages for Bulgarian businesses this year, as outlined in the latest Convergent Program of Bulgaria

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Decoding Bulgarian E-commerce: Consumer Behavior and Market Dynamics

Social media platforms are currently the primary catalyst for e-commerce, with the engaging content created by marketers and modern methods of consumer interaction being pivotal factors for successful online trade worldwide

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 12:22

Survey: Gap Between GERB and WCC-DB Reaches 10% Before the 2-in-1 Elections

A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May

Politics | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 08:25

EU Nations Consider Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Spain, Ireland, and other EU nations are intending to acknowledge Palestine's statehood on May 21, as stated by Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat for foreign and security policy

World » EU | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:27

Immunity at Play: Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Evades Drug Test Amidst Police Pursuit

In a late-night incident along Rakovski Street in the capital, six patrol cars and a vehicle from the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie were involved in pursuing a candidate for deputy

Crime | May 10, 2024, Friday // 11:00
More from Society

Solar Fury: The Geomagnetic Storm of 2024

A potent geomagnetic storm, the most formidable in two decades, has struck, instigated by successive coronal mass ejections from the Sun

Society » Environment | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 08:55

Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Sunny Spells and Occasional Rain

On May 11, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with heavier cloud cover anticipated in the East and South during the morning hours

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 18:00

The Population of Sofia is Almost 2 Million People

46 of all 257 cities and towns in Bulgaria increased their population last year, and only five of them are regional centers

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Experience Musical Bliss: French-Bulgarian Choir's Debut Concerts in Sofia

Join an enchanting musical experience with the debut concerts of the French-Bulgarian Choir in Sofia

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 16:48

Inaugural Online Edition: Bulgarian Language Dictionary Unveiled

The official spelling and grammar dictionary of the Bulgarian language has been launched online for the first time, thanks to the BERON platform developed by the Bulgarian Academy of Science

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 16:00

Bulgarian Pensions: Proposed Adjustment to 10% from Initially Planned 11%

The scheduled increase in pensions from July 1 might be adjusted to 10% instead of the initially projected 11%, in line with the State Social Security budget for the current year

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 14:09
