Kindergarten Placement Woes: Thousands of Sofia Children Left Without Spots

After the initial assessment, it was revealed that 11,193 children secured placements in Sofia's municipal independent nurseries, kindergartens, and preparatory groups in municipal schools. However, a staggering 10,213 children were left without placements following the first ranking. These figures emerged from the evaluation conducted under civil oversight at the Metropolitan Municipality.

A total of 23,974 children applied for enrollment in kindergartens and nurseries, with an additional 2,565 applications from parents seeking to transfer their children to other facilities. The outcomes of the ranking were disclosed by Yanka Nikodimova, the head of the "Centralized Information Systems" department within the "Information Technologies" Directorate. The assessment process also saw the participation of Yana Genova, the deputy mayor for culture at the Metropolitan Municipality, alongside concerned parents and citizens.

Parents whose children secured placements in the initial ranking are required to complete their registration between May 13 and May 23. Subsequent results from the second ranking are set to be announced on May 23.