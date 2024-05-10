Ukraine Thwarts Russian Border Breach Attempt: Governor Reports Intensified Shelling in Kharkiv Region

Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces attempted to breach the border with Ukraine using sabotage groups. Governor Oleg Sinegubov of the northeastern Kharkiv region revealed that the city of Vovchansk faced intensified shelling amid these attempts. Sinegubov assured in a Telegram post that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled the breach attempts and maintained their positions without ceding any ground.

Moreover, Sinegubov dismissed Russia's capability to mount a significant advance on Kharkiv, attributing their border actions as mere provocations lacking sufficient resources for a full-scale offensive.

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv, a fire broke out in three residential buildings following a missile attack by Russian forces early in the morning. Oleg Sinegubov reported injuries to an 11-year-old child and another individual due to the attack. Mayor Igor Terekhov stated that 26 buildings suffered damage from a Russian S-300 missile, with two of them completely destroyed. However, he did not specify the nature of these buildings.

Recent weeks have seen mounting speculation about Russia's preparations for a fresh ground offensive against Kharkiv, further escalating tensions in the region.

Overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force successfully intercepted all ten Russian drones launched towards southern regions such as Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson, according to Reuters reports.