Ukraine Thwarts Russian Border Breach Attempt: Governor Reports Intensified Shelling in Kharkiv Region

World » UKRAINE | May 10, 2024, Friday // 13:21
Bulgaria: Ukraine Thwarts Russian Border Breach Attempt: Governor Reports Intensified Shelling in Kharkiv Region

Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces attempted to breach the border with Ukraine using sabotage groups. Governor Oleg Sinegubov of the northeastern Kharkiv region revealed that the city of Vovchansk faced intensified shelling amid these attempts. Sinegubov assured in a Telegram post that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled the breach attempts and maintained their positions without ceding any ground.

Moreover, Sinegubov dismissed Russia's capability to mount a significant advance on Kharkiv, attributing their border actions as mere provocations lacking sufficient resources for a full-scale offensive.

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv, a fire broke out in three residential buildings following a missile attack by Russian forces early in the morning. Oleg Sinegubov reported injuries to an 11-year-old child and another individual due to the attack. Mayor Igor Terekhov stated that 26 buildings suffered damage from a Russian S-300 missile, with two of them completely destroyed. However, he did not specify the nature of these buildings.

Recent weeks have seen mounting speculation about Russia's preparations for a fresh ground offensive against Kharkiv, further escalating tensions in the region.

Overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force successfully intercepted all ten Russian drones launched towards southern regions such as Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson, according to Reuters reports.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russian, border, shelling

Related Articles:

Ukraine-Russia Drone Clash: Arms Delivery Urgency, HIMARS From Germany

Russian air defenses have successfully intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones flying over Russian territory

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2024, Friday // 10:18

Assassination Scheme Against Zelensky Uncovered by Ukraine

Ukraine has uncovered a meticulously planned assassination attempt against President Volodymyr Zelensky, with ties pointing directly to Russian involvement

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2024, Friday // 09:20

Controversy Erupts as Russian Flag Raised in Bulgarian Town on Victory Day

In Dupnitsa, a town in Bulgaria, the sight of the Russian flag flying alongside the Bulgarian tricolor and the flag of the European Union outside the Municipality sparked a heated debate and scandal

Politics | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 17:18

Putin Attends Victory Day Parade with 1,000 Veterans of the War with Ukraine

As Russia commemorated Victory Day, President Vladimir Putin presided over the annual military parade on Red Square in Moscow

World » Russia | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 17:09

Russian Oil Base Near Black Sea Targeted by Ukrainian Armed Forces; 8 Injured in Shelling of Belgorod Region

Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian oil base near the Black Sea and shelled the Belgorod region, resulting in eight people sustaining injuries

World » Ukraine | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 11:27

Hungary Refuses NATO's Ukraine Aid Plan, Labels It "Insane Mission"

Hungary has declared its refusal to participate in NATO's proposed long-term aid plan for Ukraine, denouncing it as a "mad mission," according to the country's foreign minister, Peter Szijjártó

World » Ukraine | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 10:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

On the Brink: Ukraine's Battle Against Russian Incursions in Kharkiv

Heavy fighting has erupted across the entire front line in Ukraine, as announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a late-night address

World » Ukraine | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 09:02

Ukraine-Russia Drone Clash: Arms Delivery Urgency, HIMARS From Germany

Russian air defenses have successfully intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones flying over Russian territory

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2024, Friday // 10:18

Assassination Scheme Against Zelensky Uncovered by Ukraine

Ukraine has uncovered a meticulously planned assassination attempt against President Volodymyr Zelensky, with ties pointing directly to Russian involvement

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2024, Friday // 09:20

Russian Oil Base Near Black Sea Targeted by Ukrainian Armed Forces; 8 Injured in Shelling of Belgorod Region

Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian oil base near the Black Sea and shelled the Belgorod region, resulting in eight people sustaining injuries

World » Ukraine | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 11:27

Hungary Refuses NATO's Ukraine Aid Plan, Labels It "Insane Mission"

Hungary has declared its refusal to participate in NATO's proposed long-term aid plan for Ukraine, denouncing it as a "mad mission," according to the country's foreign minister, Peter Szijjártó

World » Ukraine | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 10:25

Russian Forces Seize Two Villages in Ukraine

Russian forces have seized control of two villages in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry

World » Ukraine | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 16:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria