Rescued Bulgarian Ship Docks in Varna for Restoration

Politics » DEFENSE | May 10, 2024, Friday // 13:16
Bulgaria: Rescued Bulgarian Ship Docks in Varna for Restoration @BNR

The vessel known as the "Ruen," operated by the "Navigation Maritime Bulgare," has arrived in Varna for repairs, as announced by Captain Alexander Kalchev, who serves as the executive director of the shipping company and as reported by BNR.

We recall that the "Ruen" fell victim to a hijacking incident by Somali pirates on December 14 of the previous year. However, in mid-March of 2024, with the assistance of the Indian Navy, the vessel was successfully liberated, and the seven Bulgarian crew members were safely repatriated to Bulgaria.

Following the incident, crew changes took place in Oman, and the vessel subsequently made its journey from Constanta to Varna, making stops at two Turkish ports along the way.

Tags: Varna, Ruen, Bulgarian, hijacking

