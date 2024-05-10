Rescued Bulgarian Ship Docks in Varna for Restoration

Experience Musical Bliss: French-Bulgarian Choir's Debut Concerts in Sofia
Join an enchanting musical experience with the debut concerts of the French-Bulgarian Choir in Sofia
The British Minister of the Armed Forces, Leo Doherty, is set to embark on a two-day visit to Bulgaria, as announced by the British Embassy
In a recent interview with bTV, Defense Chief Emil Eftimov addressed concerns about the presence of anti-NATO sentiments within the Bulgarian military
Bulgaria's Defense Minister, Atanas Zapryanov, affirmed that the reintroduction of mandatory conscription is not under consideration amidst the country's ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces and enhance military personnel remuneration.
In response to ongoing staffing challenges within the Bulgarian army, the caretaker government is exploring alternative solutions, with military training for security personnel emerging as a potential strategy
Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a significant step towards acquiring eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated support by ratifying Amendment No. 2 to the Letter of Agreement (LOA) BU-D-SAB.
In an announcement made on Friday, Flotilla Admiral Georgi Penev, Deputy Commander of the Bulgarian Navy, revealed plans for significant upgrades and modernization within the naval forces
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU