Survey: GERB Set to Dominate Next Parliament with 80 Deputies, WCC-DB to Lose More Seats

The upcoming composition of the 50th National Assembly projects GERB to secure 80 seats, a slight increase from their current 69. Conversely, the WCC-DB alliance is anticipated to experience a decline, dropping from 64 representatives to 55 in the subsequent parliament.

These projections stem from a nationwide survey jointly conducted by bTV and "Market LINKS," encompassing 1007 individuals aged 18 and above across the country. The survey employed direct personal interviews and online questionnaires, conducted from April 27 to May 9.

The survey indicates an anticipated growth for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), with their representation projected to rise from 36 to 41 mandates. Similarly, "Revival" is poised to secure two additional seats in the 50th Parliament, totaling 39 representatives. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is also expected to witness a modest increase, ascending from 23 to 25 members in the 50th National Assembly.

In terms of European Parliament representation, the survey suggests that GERB will retain six MEPs, while "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) is projected to secure four seats. "Revival" is anticipated to attain three MEP positions, with DPS and BSP each projected to maintain two representatives.

Leading the parliamentary vote preferences is the GERB coalition, garnering 26% of voter support, while securing 26.4% for the European elections. The "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition follows closely behind with 17.7% and 18.6% support in the parliamentary and MEP elections, respectively.

DPS emerges as the third significant force, projecting to attain 13.2% support in the parliamentary elections and 11.7% in the European Parliament polls. "Revival" is expected to garner 12.9% of the vote for the National Assembly and 11.1% for the European Parliament. Meanwhile, BSP ranks fifth, with 8.1% and 8.4% in the parliamentary and European elections, respectively.

Additional survey insights reveal that "There Is Such a People" (TISP) remains below the parliamentary vote threshold with 3.2% support, while Slavi Trifonov's party garners 2.4% for the European vote.

The newly formed coalition "Solidary Bulgaria," led by Maya Manolova and Vanya Grigorova, is projected to secure 1.8% in the parliamentary elections and 2.3% in the European polls. The "Blue Bulgaria" coalition is anticipated to garner 1.4% and 1.5% in the parliamentary and European elections, respectively.

Furthermore, 8.7% of respondents remain undecided for the parliamentary vote, while 10.1% exhibit hesitancy for the European elections. Over 3% express a stance of "I do not support anyone" for both types of elections.

Regarding voter turnout, 45.8% of respondents indicate their intent to vote in the elections for people's representatives, while 43.9% express willingness to participate in the European Parliament elections.