Survey: GERB Set to Dominate Next Parliament with 80 Deputies, WCC-DB to Lose More Seats

Survey: Gap Between GERB and WCC-DB Reaches 10% Before the 2-in-1 Elections
A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May
The results are from the national survey, financed and implemented jointly by bTV and "Market LINKS", conducted among 1007 people over 18 years of age in the country in the period April 27 - May 9, 2024, using the methods of direct personal interview and online survey.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May
The vessel known as the "Ruen," operated by the "Navigation Maritime Bulgare," has arrived in Varna for repairs, as announced by Captain Alexander Kalchev, who serves as the executive director of the shipping company
The official commencement of the election campaign for the combined parliamentary and MEP elections in Bulgaria began at midnigh
In Dupnitsa, a town in Bulgaria, the sight of the Russian flag flying alongside the Bulgarian tricolor and the flag of the European Union outside the Municipality sparked a heated debate and scandal
On Victory Day, commemorating the end of World War II, the coalition "Solidary Bulgaria" marked the occasion with a symbolic gesture at the dismantled monument to the Soviet army in Sofia
As Bulgaria marks both Victory Day and Europe Day, Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), took a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made during World War II and the enduring quest for peace on the continent
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU