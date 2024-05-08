New COVID-19 Variant Evades Vaccines

Society » HEALTH | May 10, 2024, Friday // 12:02
Bulgaria: New COVID-19 Variant Evades Vaccines @Pixabay

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning regarding a new mutation of the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, known as the FLiRT variants. These variants have emerged from the analysis of sewage samples, indicating a shift in the virus's genetic makeup. During the period from April 14 to 27, one of these variants, named KP.2, has become increasingly prevalent, constituting approximately a quarter of new COVID-19 cases. Surpassing the previous dominant strain, JN.1 variant, which now represents about 22% of cases, according to US health authorities.

Dr. Megan Ranney, the dean of the Yale School of Medicine, has expressed concern over the FLiRT variants, highlighting notable alterations, particularly in the spike protein that facilitates the virus's entry into the body and its pathogenicity. These changes raise concerns among experts, especially as vaccination rates in the United States are declining. As of September 2023, only 22.6% of Americans have received an updated vaccine.

There is growing apprehension that even individuals who have received the latest COVID-19 vaccine may not be adequately protected against the JN.1 variant or the newly emerged FLiRT variants. A preliminary study released by researchers at Harvard University this week suggests a decline in vaccine effectiveness against these strains. However, it's essential to note that this study has yet to undergo peer review.

Regarding symptoms, individuals infected with the FLiRT variant reportedly experience similar manifestations to those observed with the JN.1 strain. These symptoms encompass fever, chills, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion or runny nose, headache, muscle aches, difficulty breathing, and fatigue. Additionally, symptoms such as loss of taste or smell, cognitive impairment ("brain fog"), and gastrointestinal issues like stomach upset, mild diarrhea, or vomiting cannot be discounted.

Physicians emphasize that the severity and presentation of COVID-19 symptoms vary from person to person, with not everyone exhibiting the same symptoms or experiencing them to the same extent.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: FLiRT, variant, COVID-19, vaccine

Related Articles:

AstraZeneca Initiates Global Recall of COVID-19 Vaccine

In a significant move that reverberates across the global vaccination landscape, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has announced a worldwide recall of its COVID-19 vaccine

Society » Health | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU

Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, unveiled alarming findings regarding Bulgaria's COVID-19 mortality rates in 2021, shedding light on the nation's sobering position atop the EU's death rate chart

Society » Health | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 09:06

WHO Warns: Widespread Antibiotic Use During Covid Fueled Antimicrobial Resistance

New data from the World Health Organization (WHO) underscores concerns over the global surge in antibiotic usage during the Covid-19 pandemic, potentially exacerbating the silent threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Society » Health | April 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:06

Dutch Case Sparks Concern: COVID-19 Infection Lasts Record 613 Days

In a chilling revelation from the Netherlands, scientists have unveiled a startling case of a COVID-19 infection persisting for an unprecedented 613 days in an elderly patient, casting a shadow of concern over the potential emergence of more virulent vari

World » EU | April 22, 2024, Monday // 08:48

One-Fifth of Bulgarians Believe COVID-19 Threat was Exaggerated

Data from a recent global poll conducted by the world association "Gallup International" represent the diverse perceptions surrounding the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic

Society » Health | April 15, 2024, Monday // 14:19

Investigation Reveals Corruption Allegations in Vaccine Negotiations Involving Von der Leyen

European prosecutors are delving into allegations of corruption surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine negotiations between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

World » EU | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 17:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria Implements Temporary Measures Against Whooping Cough Epidemic

In response to the threat of a whooping cough epidemic, Bulgaria has enacted temporary anti-epidemic measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease

Society » Health | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria Expands Whooping Cough Vaccination Schedule: GPs Authorized to Immunize Newborns Earlier

Bulgaria has updated its immunization calendar, granting general practitioners the authority to administer whooping cough (pertussis) vaccines to newborns two weeks earlier than before, starting at six weeks after birth

Society » Health | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 13:18

AstraZeneca Initiates Global Recall of COVID-19 Vaccine

In a significant move that reverberates across the global vaccination landscape, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has announced a worldwide recall of its COVID-19 vaccine

Society » Health | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU

Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, unveiled alarming findings regarding Bulgaria's COVID-19 mortality rates in 2021, shedding light on the nation's sobering position atop the EU's death rate chart

Society » Health | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 09:06

PM Dimitar Glavchev Ordered the Cancellation of the Council of Ministers' decision to Establish the Private Multiprofile Hospital in Sofia

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev ordered the cancellation of the Council of Ministers' decision to establish the private Mom and Me Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment in Sofia, the government press service said on Saturday.

Society » Health | May 1, 2024, Wednesday // 19:05

Bulgaria to Launch Emergency Air Assistance by End of May

Bulgaria is set to establish its emergency air assistance service by the end of May, marking a significant step forward in the country's healthcare infrastructure

Society » Health | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria