Immunity at Play: Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Evades Drug Test Amidst Police Pursuit

In a late-night incident along Rakovski Street in the capital, six patrol cars and a vehicle from the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie were involved in pursuing a candidate for deputy. The narrative was initially reported by bTV.

The pursuit unfolded after police officers attempted to halt a driver on Dondukov Blvd. at 9:00 p.m., only to be met with refusal. Subsequently, a chase ensued through narrow and bustling streets, spanning Rakovski, Kiril i Metodii, and Iskar, before circling back to Dondukov Blvd. and culminating at Rakovski Street 111, as disclosed by the Ministry of the Interior to the media.

The driver, aged 48, declined to cooperate, remaining locked in his vehicle and sounding the horn, while demanding documentation from the police officers for handling personal data. Despite providing a breathalyzer test, he refused to undergo a drug test.

Initially detained, the driver later asserted his status as a parliamentary candidate for a minor political party. Following an inquiry, police confirmed his registration with one of the participating political formations in the upcoming June 9 elections, leading to his release on account of parliamentary immunity.

However, further investigation by Club Z media sought to ascertain the status of the case. As of now, neither the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office—tasked with prosecuting such acts under Article 270 of the Criminal Code, disobedience to a police order—nor the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office—responsible for individuals with immunity—has received documentation on the incident.

Thus, the entire incident remains confined to police records. Should pre-trial proceedings be pursued, the procedure mandates the chief prosecutor to request the lifting of parliamentary immunity from the Central Election Commission.