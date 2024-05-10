Immunity at Play: Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Evades Drug Test Amidst Police Pursuit

Crime | May 10, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Immunity at Play: Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Evades Drug Test Amidst Police Pursuit @novinite.com

In a late-night incident along Rakovski Street in the capital, six patrol cars and a vehicle from the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie were involved in pursuing a candidate for deputy. The narrative was initially reported by bTV.

The pursuit unfolded after police officers attempted to halt a driver on Dondukov Blvd. at 9:00 p.m., only to be met with refusal. Subsequently, a chase ensued through narrow and bustling streets, spanning Rakovski, Kiril i Metodii, and Iskar, before circling back to Dondukov Blvd. and culminating at Rakovski Street 111, as disclosed by the Ministry of the Interior to the media.

The driver, aged 48, declined to cooperate, remaining locked in his vehicle and sounding the horn, while demanding documentation from the police officers for handling personal data. Despite providing a breathalyzer test, he refused to undergo a drug test.

Initially detained, the driver later asserted his status as a parliamentary candidate for a minor political party. Following an inquiry, police confirmed his registration with one of the participating political formations in the upcoming June 9 elections, leading to his release on account of parliamentary immunity.

However, further investigation by Club Z media sought to ascertain the status of the case. As of now, neither the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office—tasked with prosecuting such acts under Article 270 of the Criminal Code, disobedience to a police order—nor the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office—responsible for individuals with immunity—has received documentation on the incident.

Thus, the entire incident remains confined to police records. Should pre-trial proceedings be pursued, the procedure mandates the chief prosecutor to request the lifting of parliamentary immunity from the Central Election Commission.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, police, parliamentary candidate, incident

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Seaside Struggle: Shortage of Lifeguards and Medics Threatens Summer Season

The seaside resorts of Bulgaria are facing an urgent shortage of lifeguards and medical personnel, exacerbated by new regulations mandating a higher presence of medical specialists at rescue stations

Business » Tourism | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Projections Show 9.3% Salary Rise for Bulgarian Workers in 2024

The Ministry of Finance anticipates a 9.3% increase in wages for Bulgarian businesses this year, as outlined in the latest Convergent Program of Bulgaria

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Decoding Bulgarian E-commerce: Consumer Behavior and Market Dynamics

Social media platforms are currently the primary catalyst for e-commerce, with the engaging content created by marketers and modern methods of consumer interaction being pivotal factors for successful online trade worldwide

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 12:22

Survey: Gap Between GERB and WCC-DB Reaches 10% Before the 2-in-1 Elections

A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May

Politics | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 08:25

Eurostat Report: Bulgaria Among Few EU States Witnessing Coffee Price Hike in 2024

In March 2024, the annual increase in the consumer price of coffee in the EU decelerated to 1%, a notable slowdown compared to March 2023, when it surged by 13.5%

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:04

Eurozone Doubt: Nearly Half of Bulgarians Skeptical of Standard of Living Impact

A recent national survey conducted by the Market Links agency reveals that nearly half of Bulgarians, constituting 47% of respondents, hold reservations regarding the anticipated benefits of Bulgaria's adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | May 10, 2024, Friday // 10:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Rampant Theft Plagues Bulgarian Retailers: Record Losses Reported

The Bulgarian Retail Association (BRA) sounded the alarm over a staggering increase in theft incidents across commercial establishments, marking a concerning trend for retailers nationwide

Crime | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

Bulgaria: Man Stabs Girlfriend with Scissors, Another Arrested for Threats

In a disturbing incident in Elena, Bulgaria, a 23-year-old man has been detained after inflicting multiple stab wounds on his 41-year-old girlfriend's head with a pair of scissors

Crime | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 12:31

Bulgarian Authorities Uncover Cigarette Smuggling Scheme Concealed in Bread

Bulgarian customs officials intercepted a clandestine smuggling operation involving over 3,000 packs of cigarettes ingeniously concealed within loaves of bread near the Danube Bridge in Vidin

Crime | April 29, 2024, Monday // 12:33

Bulgaria: Life Sentence Confirmed for Brutal Murder Amid Domestic Violence Tragedy

The Varna Court of Appeal has upheld a life sentence for the horrific murder of Silvia S., a woman from the Shumen village of Chernoglavtsi, marking a tragic end to a story of domestic violence that gripped the nation

Crime | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:19

Bulgarian Journalist Dimitar Stoyanov Detained on Charges of Hooliganism and Weapon Threat

Bulgarian journalist Dimitar Stoyanov finds himself embroiled in controversy after being detained by authorities for 24 hours on charges of hooliganism and threatening behavior with a weapon

Crime | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:25

Bulgaria's Domestic Violence Statistics: 80% Male Perpetrators, 20% Female

In Bulgaria, a stark reality persists regarding domestic violence, as highlighted by Assoc. Dr. Aleksey Pamporov from the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Crime | April 19, 2024, Friday // 16:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria