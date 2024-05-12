Eurozone Doubt: Nearly Half of Bulgarians Skeptical of Standard of Living Impact

May 10, 2024, Friday
A recent national survey conducted by the Market Links agency reveals that nearly half of Bulgarians, constituting 47% of respondents, hold reservations regarding the anticipated benefits of Bulgaria's adoption of the euro. The survey, conducted among 1007 individuals aged 18 and above between April 27 and May 9, indicates a significant segment of the population remains skeptical about the potential economic advantages and improvements in their standard of living resulting from Eurozone accession.

Conversely, 39% of those surveyed expressed optimism, believing that Bulgaria's integration into the Eurozone will have a positive impact on the economy and household incomes. However, a notable portion, accounting for 14% of respondents, refrain from forming a definitive opinion on the matter.

In contrast to the mixed sentiments surrounding euro adoption, respondents display a consensus regarding Bulgaria's potential accession to the Schengen Area. A significant majority, comprising 68% of those surveyed, perceive entry into the Schengen Area as beneficial and crucial for Bulgaria. Conversely, only 11% remain neutral on the subject, with 21% expressing dissenting views. This unanimity underscores the perceived importance of Schengen membership in terms of facilitating travel and fostering closer integration with the European Union for Bulgaria.

